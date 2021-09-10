‘Grim viewing’ as video emerges of driver mocking injured cyclist in Richmond Park

A video showing a driver mocking an injured cyclist in Richmond Park has been described as “grim viewing” by campaigners.

The footage, which appears to have been filmed by the driver, has emerged on social media and has sparked renewed calls for through traffic to be banned from the popular green space in west London.

Richmond Park is the largest of London’s Royal Parks and is a favourite spot for many road cyclists and gravel riders in the capital, owing to its picturesque landscapes and quieter roads.

But cycling campaigners have routinely called for through motor-traffic to be banned, to make it safer and more welcoming to cyclists.

The video from the park, which was posted on Twitter on September 8 during the recent heatwave, shows the driver passing a cyclist lying on the floor, and then mocking the rider by saying “you can’t park there, sir.”

In response to the video, the London Cycling Campaign said: “This is a shocking video of a motorist, driving through Richmond Park, filming at the wheel and cracking a joke about a cyclist who has been hurt.

“We call on The Royal Parks [ responsible for managing Richmond Park] to close the park to through traffic.

“This is grim viewing.”

The topic of cycling safety in Richmond Park has been in the news since last year’s lockdown when park management decided to ban cycling on the grounds due to concerns about crashes and the speeds riders were travelling at.

Royal Parks, the charitable organisation that manages the popular green space, decided to stop cyclists using the park last year due to an increased number of riders, some who were using their phones, and people riding at excessive speeds.

The decision to ban both cyclists and cars sparked a debate about whether motor vehicles should be allowed to travel through the park.

Both riders and drivers have since returned to the space.