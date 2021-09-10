‘Grim viewing’ as video emerges of driver mocking injured cyclist in Richmond Park
The video sparked further calls for through traffic to be banned from the popular London riding spot
A video showing a driver mocking an injured cyclist in Richmond Park has been described as “grim viewing” by campaigners.
The footage, which appears to have been filmed by the driver, has emerged on social media and has sparked renewed calls for through traffic to be banned from the popular green space in west London.
Richmond Park is the largest of London’s Royal Parks and is a favourite spot for many road cyclists and gravel riders in the capital, owing to its picturesque landscapes and quieter roads.
This is a shocking video of a motorist, driving through Richmond Park, filming at the wheel and cracking a joke about a cyclist who has been hurt. We call on @theroyalparks to close the park to through traffic. This is grim viewing. https://t.co/9Mn0q73PWSSeptember 9, 2021
But cycling campaigners have routinely called for through motor-traffic to be banned, to make it safer and more welcoming to cyclists.
The video from the park, which was posted on Twitter on September 8 during the recent heatwave, shows the driver passing a cyclist lying on the floor, and then mocking the rider by saying “you can’t park there, sir.”
In response to the video, the London Cycling Campaign said: “This is a shocking video of a motorist, driving through Richmond Park, filming at the wheel and cracking a joke about a cyclist who has been hurt.
“We call on The Royal Parks [ responsible for managing Richmond Park] to close the park to through traffic.
“This is grim viewing.”
The topic of cycling safety in Richmond Park has been in the news since last year’s lockdown when park management decided to ban cycling on the grounds due to concerns about crashes and the speeds riders were travelling at.
>>> ‘I was doing sports to stand for human rights for girls’ - Afghanistan’s cyclists watch as Taliban outlaws women’s sport
Royal Parks, the charitable organisation that manages the popular green space, decided to stop cyclists using the park last year due to an increased number of riders, some who were using their phones, and people riding at excessive speeds.
The decision to ban both cyclists and cars sparked a debate about whether motor vehicles should be allowed to travel through the park.
Both riders and drivers have since returned to the space.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
We are set for yet another exciting World Championships as the races head to Flanders, Belgium with sharp climbs on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to end season after being hit by driver in training
The Dutch rider had been looking in decent form heading towards the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to end season after being hit by driver in training
The Dutch rider had been looking in decent form heading towards the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Does your cycling club have what it takes to be named club of the year?
We're looking for the best cycling club in Britain to crown our club of the year at the 2021 CW awards.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Furious Patrick Lefevere slams Sam Bennett for racing European Championships
The Irish sprinter has not raced for Deceuninck - Quick-Step since early May
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘I was doing sports to stand for human rights for girls’ - Afghanistan’s cyclists watch as Taliban outlaws women’s sport
Members of the Afghan girls’ cycling team have landed in the UAE after being evacuated from their home
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Spanish pro has set off on 1000km ride home after finishing Vuelta a España
Luis Ángel Maté is hoping the ride to Marbella will help him enjoy just riding his bike away from racing
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Huge new cycling facility in Cornwall gets green light as part of Tour of Britain legacy
The £7million state-of-the-art hub will feature a road circuit and a BMX track, and could bring big events to the area
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, Primož Roglič and more
The latest from the weird world of cycling Twitter
By Jonny Long •