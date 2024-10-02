Stephen Roche: 'Hopefully I can personally hand Pogačar the keys to the 'Triple Crown of Cycling' club'

The Irishman, who achieved the feat in 1987, praises Slovenian's 'superhuman achievement'

Stephen Roche, Tadej Pogacar wins the World Championship in Zurich
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The last man to achieve the 'Triple Crown' of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship road race, Ireland's Stephen Roche, has congratulated Tadej Pogačar on joining a 'club trois' of male winners, along with himself and Eddy Merckx.

Roche said he hoped to see Pogačar again soon and "hand him the keys to the 'Triple Crown of Cycling' club."

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

