I'll never rate a performance '10', it's important to my delusions of greatness that I can always believe I could have tried harder

Protecting your ego is as easy as pretending you didn’t try, writes CW's columnist 'The Doc'

Image of Dr Hutch holding up a 7 in Strictly Come Dancing judging line up
(Image credit: © BBC/Guy Levy)
By
published

In common with most riders who’ve ever trained with any purpose, I’ve always kept track of a couple of subjective scores along with the more objective training data. These have always been a simple “How did you feel?” and “How hard did the effort feel?” They are scored from 0-10, 10 being “best” or “hardest”.

As a coach, I’ve always set some store by these numbers. They’re a godsend if you want to spot overtraining early rather than just wait for the client to drop dead.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

