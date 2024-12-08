I’m having to tell people I’m still a cyclist despite the fact it’s not cool anymore

Bragging rights now belong to the paddleboarders

image of hutch paddleboarding away from a bike
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Future edits)
Someone at my friend Bernard’s place of work recently pointed out to him that the bike shop round the corner had closed. “I suppose cycling’s just not cool anymore,” she said. “I heard that someone was going to open a paddleboard shop. I think that’s more what cool people are doing these days.” The story made me laugh. Taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Bernard for not being cool is like taunting him for the stodginess of his Victoria sponge – it just makes it clear that you’ve confused him with someone else. And it put the image of Bernard on a paddleboard in my head. He’s not a buoyant personality. He’d end up punching a dolphin, or something.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

