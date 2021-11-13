Images of Wout van Aert's biggest wins sold as NFTs, bids top $2000 after 24 hours
Bids are flying in for images of Wout van Aert winning up Mont Ventoux, on the Champs-Élysées and at Strade Bianche
By Jonny Long
Three images of Wout van Aert's biggest victories are currently valued at more than $2000 just 24 hours after being put up for auction.
The Belgian's wins up Mont Ventoux and on the Champs-Élysées at this year's Tour de France, as well as his 2020 Strade Bianche victory, are being sold as NFTs. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital certificate of ownership via blockchain, the same technology used in Bitcoin.
"For the first time in history, three of my career highlights will be immortalised as NFTs," Wout van Aert said advertising the details of how to become the one and only owner.
Bidding on momentible.io has steadily picked up over the first day the auction has been live, and with 48 hours still to go until the sale ends on the evening of November 16, the price of each will likely increase further.
>>> The truth about cycling and back pain: Q&A with a myth-busting physio
Currently, the Mont Ventoux NFT is the most expensive, the current bid being nearly $1,300, while the highest bids for the Champs-Élysées and Strade Bianche images are $400.
Replying to tweets promoting the NFTs from Wout van Aert's and Jumbo-Visma's Twitter accounts, fans were less than impressed with the idea, with many pointing to the environmental concerns regarding NFTs.
While many will balk at the price these images are currently going for, two NFTs listed on the same website featuring images of marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge have bids of nearly $1 million each.
After a successful season where he won three Tour de France stages, Gent-Wevelgem, the Amstel Gold Race, the Belgium National Road Championships and the Tour of Britain, Wout van Aert took home the title of Flandrien of the year for the third year in a row. He won ahead of Tim Merlier and Jasper Stuyven, while Lotte Kopecky took home the women's award.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
New Belgian tax laws set to hit pockets of Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Dumoulin as well as Belgian WorldTour teams
Big names like Philippe Gilbert, Jasper Stuyven and Tim Wellens will be unaffected as they reside in Monaco
By Jonny Long •
-
Vincenzo Nibali: 'My final year? I haven't made a decision yet'
The Italian returns to Astana for 2022, but hasn't yet figured out whether it will be his swansong
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert starts extended break before cyclocross season with an 11km run
The Belgian road race champion may be taking a break from the bike but he's still uploading to Strava
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout Van Aert still unhappy with Evenepoel: 'No major steps have been taken to clear World Championships up'
Wout van Aert has stated that communication with Remco Evenepoel is key for future success
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tour de France 2021: Wout van Aert says Mont Ventoux stage might be his best ever victory
Milan-San Remo, Ghent-Wevelgem, Strade Bianche, three cyclocross World Championships, but does Ventoux top them all?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert’s former team boss ‘relieved that justice has been done’
Star rider Van Aert has been ordered to pay €662,000 for breaking contract with his old team
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens due to breaking contract with old team
The Belgian star broke his contract with Sniper Cycling BVBA in 2018 to join Jumbo-Visma
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert 'doesn't want to pursue the Tour de France yet' but added GC at Tirreno-Adriatico a possibility next year
Wout van Aert says that he thinks winning the Tour de France in the near future is unrealistic, but said he does want to chase the general classification at Tirreno-Adriatico next year.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •