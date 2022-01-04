Join the CW5000 Wednesday morning Zwift rides

Need a bit of help getting your riding going in 2022? Look no further than our CW5000 weekly Zwift rides. Lead by editor Simon Richardson the one hour rides will be ridden at a manageable pace with the emphasis being on keeping the legs going through the winter.

The rides take place every Wednesday morning at 6.30am through January, February and March. They will be non-drop rides ridden on Watopia's Figure 8 circuit at a 2.0w/kg pace.

The rides are open to everyone so feel free to bring friends along if you need a little more encouragement.

>>>>Check out the new 2022 CW5000 kit from Milltag

Sign up to one, all or any of the rides on a weekly basis and be part of our community, inspiring each other to ride through the year.

1. Wednesday, January 5

2. Wednesday, January 12

3. Wednesday, January 19

4. Wednesday, January 26

5. Wednesday, February 2

6. Wednesday, February 9

7. Wednesday, February 16

8. Wednesday, February 23

9. Wednesday, March 2

10. Wednesday, March 9

11. Wednesday, March 16

12. Wednesday, March 23

13. Wednesday, March 30

If you haven't already signed up to the CW5000 you can do so here. It's free and guaranteed to help your riding. You'll get two monthly challenges sent to you throughout the year, an invite to the private Facebook group, regular updates and more.