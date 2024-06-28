Komoot releases enormous bank of ready-made gravel routes
The route planning platform now has 160,000 gravel routes available, and counting
If you've ever found yourself hankering for a bit of gravel action but weren't sure where to go, Komoot may have the answer.
The route planning app has launched a bank of 160,000 ready-made gravel routes, which it says is based on the most popular off-road trails used "in local communities worldwide".
The new feature addresses what can be a real problem for road riders when they first take up gravel – they know all the tarmac inside out and back to front, but off-road paths and tracks are a whole different ball game.
With the new Komoot feature, finding one should be simple enough, with users able to filter their route search by distance, time taken and elevation. Each route can also be edited to best suit the rider, and saved for later if desired.
As with Komoot's road routes, riders can upload photos and rate the route they've ridden, which it says means "the whole gravel community has a detailed insight into the best adventures, and to contribute to the continuous improvement of the gravel Route search results and coverage."
This sort of feedback has been key to the development of Komoot's gravel routes, it says. It has used an algorithm which employs "suggestions, tips and photos" from the Komoot community, as well as its own mapping system to devise the new routes.
"This number is constantly growing," Komoot says, "and route coverage and search results will continuously evolve with fresh community input."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
We checked out the new gravel routes feature ourselves, and found an impressive 10 separate options starting within a few miles of the front door. Some of them looked very straightforward, others requiring a good deal of fitness – but they were all clearly classified as such.
Says product manager Tom Eldred: "Our community’s feedback is pivotal to developing features that tangibly help people explore more of the great outdoors.
"We launched the new gravel routes to indulge our users’ desire for ready-made gravel adventures — ones that are both easy to search and reliable to navigate worldwide."
Komoot was founded in 2010 by six friends from Germany and Austria, and has grown since then to serve what is now 40 million registered users, it announced recently.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
Mark Cavendish sees 'five or six chances' to break Tour de France stage win record
'I don't have anything to lose,' says Brit on eve of race's Grand Départ
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard bullish about Tour de France chances: 'I have hope that I'm good enough for victory'
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider hasn't raced since his horror crash at April's Itzulia Basque Country
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published