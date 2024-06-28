Komoot releases enormous bank of ready-made gravel routes

The route planning platform now has 160,000 gravel routes available, and counting

man riding gravel bike in mountainous scenery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

If you've ever found yourself hankering for a bit of gravel action but weren't sure where to go, Komoot may have the answer.

The route planning app has launched a bank of 160,000 ready-made gravel routes, which it says is based on the most popular off-road trails used "in local communities worldwide".

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

