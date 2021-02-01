CW5000 February challenges

As we all face another month of restricted riding we’ve adapted this month’s challenges so they’re a little easier to do, and can be done on a turbo trainer and virtual platform. While Zwift remains the most popular, our CW5000 riders are using Fulgaz, RGT Cycling, Rouvy, The Sufferfest and others.

Many platforms are offering 14 day free trials and they’re definitely helping us keep riding. During lockdown all challenges can be done on the turbo as long as you’re able to log your ride info. If you are heading out on the road please stick to whatever restrictions you’re under, be self sufficient and ride well within your capabilities.

Once you’ve completed the two challenges, send proof along with any information or stories from your rides to cycling@futurenet.com. We’ll include some in the update during the month.

1 Log 100 miles in one week

100 miles is just over the average weekly total you’ll need to hit to reach 5,000 miles in one year. It’s not a big total, and in summer that can be ticked off in a day, but during February daylight hours are still short and the weather can be even worse than January.

1 Do a ride with at least 2,500 ft of elevation

This should be a fairly testing ride, and if you’re having to stay local in your riding you might even need a loop which takes in a couple of climbs and ride it on multiple occasions. 2,500ft is around 750 metres. To put that into context, Winnats pass in Yorkshire gains 180m, the Llanberis Pass in North Wales 252m and Box Hill in Surrey 129m.

Editor Simon Richardson will be setting up another Zwift meet-up this month on a route that will cover this distance and elevation. Sign up to the CW5000 and join the Facebook group for more details on when and where.