Cycling Weekly magazine’s review of the decade

So that was it, the twenty-tens. A decade when British riders came to dominate grand tours (never thought we’d be saying that), time triallers took on and beat the air in front of them and the word Mamil was invented. From the big wins to the cultural shifts on two wheels, cycling went through some big changes over the last ten years. We’ve brought them all together in one place – our end of year double issue.

We looked back at every year and picked out the stories that made it. From Mat Hayman’s Zwift inspired Paris Roubaix win to the scandals that broke, this was 2016. It wasn’t easy to boil each year down to just a few stories but we gave it a go anyway.

How did the British time trialling scene come to be the world experts in aerodynamics? With F1 wind tunnels and know how in abundance, a domestic race scene that no other country has, a national team with a huge budget and a wealth of clothing manufacturers eager to steal a march on each other, the UK was the perfect place to revolutionise cycling aerodynamics.

In this week’s magazine, Simon Smythe charted the change that accelerated throughout the last decade and brought international teams and tour winners to the doorsteps of British experts dotted around the home counties.

Millions of pictures are taken every year, so finding space for ten years worth of racing in eight pages was always going to be tough. We chose the pictures that caught our eye, told a story or defined a memorable moment.

