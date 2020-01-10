Cycling’s hidden under-fuelling epidemic

My own experience of under-fuelling began almost a decade ago when my periods stopped in my early 20s. I asked

a coach if I should be worried. “Not at all,” she responded. “When I was a pro, no one had periods.”

My GP was equally dismissive: “Not having periods is quite normal in exercising women,” she told me, wrongly. “It’ll all even out when you stop training.” I went back three times during my 20s. Each GP sent me for blood tests and ultrasounds and arrived at the same conclusion: everything was fine and my cycle would return when I decided to stop exercising so much. Speaking to fellow female amateur racers revealed that most of us were in a similar boat. Again and again, I was told I should just stop worrying.

But I was worried; I didn’t feel right, and I sensed there was a problem. My research led me to the ‘female athlete triad’, a condition involving low energy availability, sometimes disordered eating, menstrual dysfunction and low bone density. However, most case studies involved underweight runners whose problems manifested as stress fractures. My body fat percentage was slap bang in the middle of ‘normal’, so there was nothing to indicate that I was in a high-risk category.

I was right to be worried. Recent research has confirmed the prevalence and seriousness of under-fuelling — and men are at risk as well as women. The problem is referred to by sports medics as relative energy deficiency in sport, or RED-S — it is, in simple terms, a chronic or repeated mismatch between energy demand and energy intake. The result in women is a shutdown in the reproductive system — no periods and reduced oestrogen — and in men reduced testosterone. In both sexes, over time the energy shortfall can lead to reduced bone density and increased risk of fractures as well as diminished training gains.

