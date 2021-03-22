Cyclist suffers serious injury after wire tied across cycle track 

A cyclist suffered a serious injury after riding into a wire that had been tied across a cycle track.

Officers from Police Scotland have launched an investigation after the incident in Edinburgh earlier this month, when offenders put wire across the path in a public park on two separate occasions.

While no-one was injured in the first incident on Sunday, March 7, a 47-year-old cyclist then suffered a serious injury on Wednesday, March 7.

The incident has been described as “careless and selfish behaviour by police, who did not reveal further details about the rider’s injury.

Sergeant Kirsty McArthur from Edinburgh Police Division said: “Tying wire across a path is a completely reckless thing to do. It would have been almost impossible for anyone to see the wire, particularly cyclists approaching at speed.

“This careless and selfish behaviour will simply not be tolerated and I am appealing to anyone who may have information in connection with these acts to come forward.

“If you were travelling on the cycle path at this times, please think back to try and remember if you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1559 of March 17.

“I would also take this opportunity to warn those cycling on the path to be cautious of potential similar incidents and to report anything to 101 as promptly as possible.”

The incidents happened in Newcraighall public park cycle track, with the rider injured after he fell from his bike when he collided with the wire.

Last year, The Sunday Times newspaper apologised after a columnist said it was “tempting” to injure cyclists with wire traps.

Journalist Rod Liddle caught the attention of high-profile figures in the cycling world after making the comments in his column for the weekly paper.

His words prompted charity to Cycling UK to write a formal letter of complaint to The Times, while cycling commentator Ned Boulting also penned an open letter to the paper explaining the hostility cyclists face on the road.

>>> Round-the-world cyclist killed near home while on ride, saves six lives with organ donation

Cycling UK later received a response from The Sunday Times apologising for the offence caused and pointing out that it ran a letter of complaint from the charity inside its pages.