Round-the-world cyclist killed near home while on ride, saves six lives with organ donation

A round-the-world cyclist has been killed near his home after being hit by a bus while training for another long-distance ride.

Roei Sadan was cycling just outside his home in Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel, when he was hit by a tourist bus. He was transferred to hospital in a critical condition before dying two days later, the BBC reports.

The 39-year-old, affectionately known as ‘Jinji’, spent four years from 2007 to 2011 cycling across 42 countries on six continents.

He set off from northern Alaska down the west coast of America, through Central and then South America. He then flew to South Africa before making his way up to Ethiopia.

After a two-week break back in Israel, he rode across Europe, Turkey, through to Uzbekistan and Central Asia, and then into China. The final leg of his trip was cycling along the coast of Australia while accompanied by a blind Israeli cyclist.

“While I cycle across continents, I am not alone. I visit Israeli embassies around the globe, I give lectures at schools and I tell the world about Israel… Some call me the ‘ambassador on wheels’,” Sadan wrote in the Jerusalem Post during his 41,000-mile journey.

Years after completing his round-the-world ride, in 2015, Sadan was on a trip to India when he slipped on a rock while descending Stok Kangri mountain in north India and fell hundred of metres.

He was taken to hospital in Delhi after suffering a concussion, before being transferred to a hospital in Israel where he was in a coma for two months, then recovering and getting back on his bike again.

Remarkably, Sadan’s story doesn’t end with his death. Being a registered organ donor, a 58-year-old man received both of his lungs, a 55-year-old woman his kidney, a 66-year-old man his heart, a 35-year-old woman received his other kidney and pancreas, while his liver was shared by a 51-year-old man and a two-year-old, saving six lives in total.