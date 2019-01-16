Email sent from testosterone supplier to Dr Richard Freeman obtained by BBC

Dr Freeman faces a misconduct hearing over a string of allegations around his medical practices

The contents of an email sent from a testosterone supplier to Dr Richard Freeman has been revealed by the BBC.

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Freeman will appear before a medical misconduct tribunal over allegations he took delivery of testosterone to give to an athlete to enhance their performance.

Dr Freeman, who has denied any wrongdoing, then allegedly tried to cover up the delivery of the banned substance, asking the supplier Fit4Sport Limited to send an email stating the product had been sent in error.

BBC Sport has obtained a copy of the email sent by Fit4Sport, which was sent five months after the delivery.

>>> Riders face disqualification, bans and suspension for using tramadol in competition as UCI bans painkiller

The email, addressed to Dr Freeman, said: “Just to confirm that I have now received back the Testogel 50mg pack of 30 sachets, which we sent in error to you. This will be destroyed on our premises.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused you, we will revise our procedure to ensure incorrect pharmaceutical products are not shipped out again.”

Next month, Dr Freeman will face a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) misconduct hearing, where a panel will assess his fitness to practice.

He left British Cycling in 2017, citing ill health.

According to the pre-hearing information, available on the MPTS website, Dr Freeman allegedly ordered 30 sachets of Testogel from Fit4Sport Limited to the Manchester Velodrome on May 16, 2011.

He is then alleged to have contacted Fit4Sport Limited in October 2011, requesting written confirmation that the order was sent in error, knowing this was untrue, and then showing the email to others knowing its contents were false.

The tribunal will also hear evidence around allegations that Dr Freeman made untrue statements to the UK Anti-Doping organisation in an interview in February 2017, when he said that the Testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff and had been returned to Fit4Sport Limited.

>>> Jani Brajkovic banned for 10 months over contaminated supplement

It is further alleged that Dr Freeman’s motive for ordering the Testogel was to administer it to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that, during his time as team doctor for athletes at British Cycling and Team Sky, Dr Freeman inappropriately provided medical treatment that did not constitute first aid to non-athlete members of staff.

He also allegedly failed to inform three patients’ GPs of medication prescribed and reasons for prescribing.

Dr Freeman is also accused of failing to keep an adequate record management system, that his management of prescription-only medication was inappropriate and that he failed to ensure records on a laptop, which was stolen from him in August 2014, could be retrieved.

The MPTS misconduct hearing will be held in Manchester from February 6 to March 5.

Allegations against Dr Freeman have been published on the MPTS website, but they may be subject to change as the hearing proceeds and findings of fact are made by the tribunal.

Decision will be published within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.

The BBC contacted Fit4Sport Limited, but the company would not comment while the proceedings were ongoing.

Team Sky responded to a request for comment from the BBC, saying they support the work of the medical tribunal and that they have co-operated fully with the investigation, but added it would not be appropriate to comment on specific details around the upcoming hearing.