Former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman accused of obtaining testosterone to improve athlete’s performance

The former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor faces a string of allegations around his medical practices

The date has been set for the medical tribunal of Dr Richard Freeman over a banned testosterone delivery.

Dr Freeman has been investigated over allegations that he ordered a banned testosterone product to the British Cycling headquarters in Manchester, and then attempted to cover up the order.

He will now face a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) misconduct hearing, starting in February, where a panel will assess his fitness to practice.

Dr Freeman has denied any wrongdoing, telling the BBC last year year that he “can clear everything up” but is unable to speak because of the investigation.

The MTPS have published full details of the allegations Dr Freeman is facing.

According to the pre-hearing information, on May 16, 2011 Dr Freeman allegedly ordered 30 sachets of Testogel from Fit4Sport Limited to the Manchester Velodrome.

Dr Freeman is also accused of making untrue statements when he denied making the order and suggested the order had been made by mistake.

He is then alleged to have contacted Fit4Sport Limited in October 2011, requesting written confirmation that the order have been sent in error, returned and would be destroyed by the company, knowing this was not true.

Dr Freemen then showed the email to others, knowing the contents were untrue, according to the allegations.

The tribunal will also hear evidence around allegations that Dr Freeman made untrue statements to the UK Anti-Doping organisation in an interview in February 2017, when he said that the Testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff and had been returned to Fit4Sport Limited.

It is further alleged that Dr Freeman’s motive for ordering the Testogel was to administer it to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that, during his time as team doctor for athletes at British Cycling and Team Sky, Dr Freeman inappropriately provided medical treatment that did not constitute first aid to non-athlete members of staff.

He also allegedly failed to inform three patients’ GPs of medication prescribed and reasons for prescribing.

Dr Freeman is also accused of failing to keep an adequate record management system, that his management of prescription-only medication was inappropriate and that he failed to ensure records on a laptop, which was stolen from him in August 2014, could be retrieved.

The MPTS misconduct hearing will be held in Manchester from February 6 to March 5.

Allegations against Dr Freeman have been published on the MPTS website, but they may be subject to change as the hearing proceeds and findings of fact are made by the tribunal.

Decision will be published within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.