Passionate cyclist died after being hit by a police car during her first 10km run 

A passionate cyclist has died after she was hit by a police car during her first 10km run.

Kimberley Cameron, 27, was a dedicated fundraiser, cyclist and runner who had taken part in events around the country to raise money for her chosen charity Diabetes UK.

On the evening of Friday, April 16, Kimberley set off on her first 10km run, having set herself the goal of completing the distance by the end of the month, but she never came home, her family said.

Friends and family are now urging the public to complete their own 10km activity in memory of Kimberley.

While running along a main road in Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, Kimberley was hit and killed by a police car, which was on its way to a serious incident in a nearby village.

Following her death, her family released a tribute, saying: “Kimberley was a very much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. She was a truly remarkable, independent young woman, who, despite having Type 1 diabetes lived every day to the full and never let it define who she was.

“She was a passionate cyclist and runner who aspired to be a role model to all diabetics by pushing and challenging her physical limits daily.

“Kimberley was always positive, full of joy and her smile lit up every room she entered. She touched many hearts and will be truly missed by her family, friends, and work colleagues. We are incredibly proud of the woman she became.

“On behalf of all of the family, we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of the emergency services, doctors and members of the public who tried to save and comfort Kimberley in the moments before she passed away. It is a comfort to know that she was not alone.”

Kimberley was running on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury when she was hit by the Thames Valley Police vehicle, which was responding to a traffic collision in nearby Waddesdon.

The police force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which will investigate the cause of the collision.

A JustGiving page has been set up in memory of Kimberly, with donations going to Diabetes UK.

So far the campaign has raised £4,689 for the charity, with 137 people donating.

Kimberley’s family and friends are also asking people to honour her memory in May by completing their own 10km activity, posting pictures of themselves online with the hashtag #unitedwedidkims10km.

Her dad and brother will also be completing the 10km route Kimberley had planned in her memory.