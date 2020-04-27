Teenage cyclist killed in hit and run as police search for ‘vital evidence’

A teenage cyclist has been killed in a hit and run, sparking a police search for “vital evidence” to find the driver.

Adam Barry was riding his bike in the village of Risley, Derbyshire on Saturday night (April 25) when he was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured.

After being rushed to hospital, 15-year-old Adam later died from his injuries.

The driver involved in the crash did not stop at the scene, so police are now searching for the vehicle and its driver.

Detective Sergeant Darren Muggleton from Derbyshire Police said: “My thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“Officers are working on a number of significant lines of enquiry, however, we still require the public’s help to secure evidence vital to our investigation.”

Adam was riding along Derby Road at around 9.15pm on Saturday when he was hit by the vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver involved was travelling from Borrowash towards Risley, according to police, before moving through Stanton, Ilkeston, and Heanor following the crash.

Officers from Derbyshire Police now want to speak to anyone who was in the area, or in Stanton or Ilkeston, between 8.30pm and 9.45pm, particularly anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that may have picked up a car with significant damage to the front nearside area of the vehicle.

DS Muggleton added: “I would urge anyone who was in the Risley area at the times above to please contact us if they witnessed anything that may be of help. In particular those with CCTV that shows Derby Road and any drivers who may have dashcam footage that shows a car with significant damage to the nearside front.

“We also believe that, following the collision, the car left the scene in the direction of Sandiacre and drove through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor. My same appeal goes to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in those areas that may help our enquiries into this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have already been in touch with us and have passed on vital information.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 and give the reference 1422-250420.