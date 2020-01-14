TfL spends £3.5million to offer 7,000 new cycle parking spaces in London

Cyclists in London will receive a welcome investment as TfL is putting £3.5million into building more than 7,000 new cycle parking spaces.

Transport for London is pouring money into the facilities to keep up with demand as cycling levels increase in London.

A total of 30 London boroughs will benefit from the cash injection, which will be used to create 7,800 new cycle spaces in town centres, train stations, schools and residential areas.

Senior policy and development officer at the London Cycling Campaign, Tom Bogdanowicz, said: “Being unable to park a cycle near to their destination is a major deterrent to people cycling.

“It also sends exactly the wrong signal when car parking is more plentiful and convenient than cycle racks,

“So TfL’s commitment to expand cycling parking across London is very welcome.”

The first spaces will be up and running in spring as TfL has also committed to having a minimum of 20 cycle parking spaces within 50 metres of a station in central London (Zone One) and a minimum of 30 per cent spare capacity, which ensures those working in the heart of the capital can leave the car behind.

Among the borough’s benefitting from the funding are the City of London and Westminster, where 600 new spaces will enable more people to cycle in central areas, while Hackney and Islington will receive 1,100 new spaces at stations, schools and residential areas.

London’s walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman, said: “We are determined to get more Londoners onto their bikes to help to tackle congestion and make the city greener.

“As well as continuing to make cycling safer, we know it’s vital that we make the beginning and the end of people’s journeys as simple and hassle free as possible.

“Alongside our investment in high-quality routes, we are extremely pleased that this new funding for cycle parking facilities will enable thousands more Londoners from all corners of the capital to hop on a bike.”

The funding is part of TfL’s Cycle Parking Implementation Plan, which revealed that thousands of new parking spaces are needed to keep up with increased levels of cycling.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL are planning to increase the number of journeys made by walking, cycling or public transport in the capital from 63 per cent to 80 per cent by 2041.

TfL’s head of healthy streets investment and delivery, Penny Rees, said: “Thousands more Londoners each year are discovering the many benefits of cycling, from better health to reduced carbon emissions, but we know how frustrating it can be when there’s nowhere to leave your bike at the start or end of a journey.

“Our investment with the boroughs will help to ensure that our streets are geared up for cycling, making it even easier, quicker and more attractive for people to go about their everyday journeys by bike.”