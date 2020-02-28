Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Remco Evenepoel, UAE Tour coronavirus and more

Another week, another set of tweets. Just as we started to look forward to the opening weekend in Belgium, could they be the only races we get in the near future?

Confusion surrounds the UAE Tour after the final two stages were cancelled following reports of coronavirus, leading to all 600 riders and staff being quarantined inside their hotel, however, the latest reports allege no one has actually taken ill with the virus.

It will take some time before we get the whole story and understand how the situation will affect cycling. But it is safe to say the world is a complicated, bewildering place at the minute. The only solution I have for you is to kick back, relax, and take a look at some of these tweets until it all blows over.

1. I imagine he’ll want to offload that bottle before the final climb to save a bit of weight

2. Footballer, cyclist, child actor – Evenepoel really is some talent

3. Prove me wrong: Luka Mezgec is one of the most underrated riders in the peloton

4. Jonathan Vaughters keeping things light as per usual

5. Can someone check on Alex Dowsett please and let us know he’s okay

6. A fantastic, definitely intentional, prank from the race director’s car – bravo!

7. What was less expected at the start of the year: A virus shutting down a WorldTour race or Chris Froome using a gif of Stiffler from American Pie 3?

8. The peloton’s equivalent of photo-bombing

9. Well, at least he didn’t call us ‘fake news’

10. Next stop – the rest of the cycling calendar to be completed via Zwift!

We’ll be back next week with more from the wonderful world of cycling social media.