Tweets of the Week: First week of the Tour de France 2020 special

The Tour de France 2020 is here and you know what that means – it’s time for a Tweets of the Week special edition.

Every week we’re treated to the weird and wonderful on cycling social media, but during the Tour things really get ramped up.

We’ve been absolutely spoilt for choice in the first week of the Tour for amazing tweets, so it’s been a tough task to pick just 10.

But here are just a few of our very favourites cycling posts from the last seven days, including Conor McGregor, Greg Van Avermaet and Dan Martin.

1. How easy was stage five? Easy enough for this from Lukas Pöstlberger

2. Ah of course, that famous sprinter…George Bennett

3. Tiesj Benoot giving his team mechanics headache

4. Anyone else miss the stage when Conor McGregor took yellow? We certainly did

5. Okay this is the best thing to come out of the Tour so far

6. Evidence: Wout van Aert IS actually human

7. ‘Take your pet to the peloton’ should be a thing (yes, it’s a banana)

8. Dan Martin with a bilingual pun- you don’t get many of those

9. Mike Woods has his priorities in order – watching the Tour over training

10. Adam Yates might be leading the Tour de France, but what about the Kerry Youth Tour?!

We’ll be back in seven days with more Tour de France Tweets of the Week.