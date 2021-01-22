Tweets of the Week: Ineos try golf, Wout van Aert working hard, and Pavel Sivakov on Lion bars

We’re back with more of the best tweets from cycling social media.

This week we have more training camp insights, some terrible sporting performances from Ineos Grenadiers, and Wout van Aert single-handedly running Jumbo-Visma.

Here is a collection of just a few of our favourite social media posts from the last week:

1. Who can relate to Jon Dibben in this video?

2. The real question is ‘how did this conversation come about?’

3. Maybe Sam Bennett isn’t popular with everyone in Ireland

4. Clear evidence Ineos Grenadiers aren’t always on form

5. Romain Bardet asserting his dominance in his new team

6. Poor Marc

7. For anyone wondering if Valverde really will retire this year

8. Wout van Aert has been earning that contract extension

9. How is Andre still slightly scary even when smiling

10. Bernie Sanders has been getting about this week

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.