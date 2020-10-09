Tweets of the week: Rohan Dennis the impressionist, and Sam Bennett on a billboard outside Lidl

Another week, another set of tweets. Paris-Roubaix cancelled? That EF kit, still? Never fear. If anything even slightly moves the dial an army of people sit ready and waiting to give you their immediate, usually wrong, opinion.

Love, hate, joy, sadness, all sent out into the ether and burning through our retinas straight into our dumb brains, constantly refreshing our timelines to maintain the little drip drip drip of dopamine. Fun, right!

Having said all that, here are 10 of the best morsels of synthetic, social media pleasure to keep you well-fed until this time next week. No, you are welcome.

1. Wout van Aert will be miffed if any further races get cancelled and he had to go through this pain for nothing. Looks grim

2. Yeah it’s sad Paris-Roubaix got cancelled, but there is still a Vuelta a España stage up the Tourmalet and the final time trial in Milan to close out the Giro d’Italia on October 25, so it’s not like there’s no cycling going on

4. Will this ever get old? No, no it won’t

5. You know your family loves you if they’re posing beside Lidl billboards at 10.30pm

6. The riddle to end all riddles. Answers on a postcard, please

7. Seems all the Ineos lot are ganging up on Tao this week, but to be fair the resemblance is uncanny…

8. That cat helmet is…intriguing

9. Just before the lawyers call up, this is comedy, not libel. That is definitely a legal difference that will stand up in court…

10. …speaking of illicit substances…

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.