Tweets of the week: the Cavendish comeback, Emma Norsgaard’s post-Flanders blues, and Wout van Aert’s banana

It’s been another chaotic week in the world of professional cycling.

We’ve seen Mark Cavendish make his comeback in the Tour of Turkey, Tom Pidcock won his first pro race, and plenty more.

But it’s also been a lively week on social media, with plenty of unique insights for tweets of the week.

Here is our collection of our favourite cycling social media posts from the last seven days:

1. Orla Walsh has her game face on

2. Anyone else excited for the Worlds in Belgium? Not sure if Luke Rowe is

3. Is this the secret to being a great rider?

4. Déjà vu for Jasper Philipsen

5. The war of the team twitter accounts

6. Wout van Aert isn’t likely to run out of energy

7. Including Sam Bennett?!

8. Easy mistake from Jacopo Guarnieri

9. Fans and riders’ reaction to the end of the Tour of Flanders

10. Only in cycling could this be a complaint

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week