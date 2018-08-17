Tweets of the week: Wout Poels, Geraint Thomas, Mathew Hayman and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Koen De Kort, Ryan Mullen, Alex Dowsett and more.

1. I reckon that could do with some double bar tape too

2. Best expressed through a gif

3. One day in Scotland

4. This is Wout does between training blocks

5. This was too good not to be shared

6. Keep it in the big ring

7. Don’t you just hate it when you’re bike keeps growing between rides?

8. Here’s Wout again, this time keeping his drinking limited to just the one beer

9. The Michael Hutchinson H25/8 Lay-By does have a good ring to it

10. This is the nightmare

We’ll be back in seven days time for more of the best tweets.