'It was one of the hardest days of my life' - Rain and cold lay waste to Tour of the Alps

Juanpe López takes stage three victory, while Geraint Thomas finishes three minutes down in inclement Austrian weather

Tour of the Alps stage three in Schwaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

The riders' faces told the story of the day. Mouths ajar, they crossed the line with blank expressions, their lips purple and dirt splashed across their skin. "Where's the bus?" they asked their soigneurs in desperation. "Turn right, then right again." Only a handful stopped for a drink. A few stopped for jackets. The majority, barely easing off the pedals, disappeared away to the cosy promise of warmth.

The finish of stage three of the Tour of the Alps, only a six-minute drive from that of stage two, felt a world apart. Overnight, the temperature had dropped in Schwaz, down from the mid-teens to four degrees celsius. The rainfall was light, but it was icy, the kind that seeps through to one's bones.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1