'I spent five weeks on the sofa': How Tobias Foss overcame illness and got back to winning ways

At the Tour of the Alps, the Ineos Grenadiers rider took his first victory since becoming time trial world champion in 2022. The 19 months in between proved a bumpy ride

Tobias Foss winning at the Tour of the Alps 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

It might be hard to believe, especially looking at a rider in a race leader’s jersey, but Tobias Foss is still not feeling 100%. 

The Norwegian won the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps on Monday, outsprinting Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) in a select group at the line. It was a victory that felt like it had been a long time coming – his first after becoming the world time trial champion in 2022 – and one that marked the end of a troubled year with illness. 

