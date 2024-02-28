'Losing the plot in public - it's mental' - Geraint Thomas on Patrick Lefevere's criticism of Julian Alaphilippe

Geraint Thomas has described Patrick Lefevere's public criticism of Julian Alaphilippe as "bonkers", saying he feels sorry for peers criticised by the the Soudal Quick-Step boss.

Last week, comments emerged from Lefevere suggesting that Alaphilippe was out of form due to "too many parties", also referencing his partner Marion Rousse - the Tour de France Femmes director - in the process. Alaphilippe is out of contract at the end of 2024, and his form has tailed off in the last two seasons.

Later, Lefevere rowed his comments back, but didn't apologise. He said that the interview had taken place towards the end of 2022 and: "There was a period with too many parties, but I have to say: he hasn’t had a drink since our conversation in November 2022."

Now, Thomas had added his opinion to the mix, in an episode of the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club, saying that it should be dealt with "behind closed doors". It was not the first time Lefevere has courted controversy with his public criticism of his riders, with Alaphilippe facing the treatment before, and Sam Bennett.

Thomas, the former Tour de France winner, interviewed Alaphilippe for his podcast, a conversation which took place before the latest incident. As a result, he began the podcast with his views on the public spat.

"It was bonkers," Thomas said. "To be fair, I've got a lot of respect for Patrick [Lefevere] and what he's done over the years with Quick-Step - an unbelievable team: the results they've got, the results they've had, how they ride. It's incredible, the team and the success they've had, so I have so much respect for him."

"But recently with these sorts of outbursts, it’s just a bit weird. For a team boss with so much history and respect from people ... just sort of losing the plot in public - it's mental. With Sam Bennett he had this thing and now Alaphilippe.

"As a rider, I feel sorry for my fellow riders. I know Sam well, less well than Julian, but it's just crazy, the situation, it shouldn't be done in public. Whatever his thoughts like that, just deal with it behind closed doors."

Thomas went on to say that he understands bits of public criticism, referencing the head coach of the Welsh rugby union team, Warren Gatland.

"Although I do like a little bit of public criticism, if it’s good for that person," he said. "Warren Gatland is a bit like that isn’t he, if he knows it’s going to get the best out of someone he’ll not rip them to shreds, but just a little like ‘oh yeah he didn’t have the best game’.

"But this was just like… I thought [Lefevere] was drunk, mate, to be honest," he joked. “Maybe he was, I don’t know."

Alaphilippe and Thomas will line up against each other at Strade Bianche on Saturday, the first time the latter has ever raced it; Alaphilippe won it in 2019. Thomas said that he hoped to see his competitor at the front of races again.

"It can’t be nice having that in public, the talk of the town and not in a good way. So I’m hoping for a great year, it would be great to see him back."