CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage three; Groves defends himself after being blamed for crash; time trialist Fox breaks 35-year record

32km to go: The break was also caught on climb, which means King of the Mountains points were available at the top — and interestingly, Thibaut Pinot sprinted for them, with Santiago Buitrago in second. It looks like the Frenchman has his eye on mountains classification in his final Giro d’Italia.

As promised, it was Jayco-AlUla who put the pressure on during the climb, and thinned out the peloton considerably. Pedersen is still there, but was dropping towards the back of the peloton near the summit. Will he be dropped on the next climb?

35km to go: Sprinters are dropping like flies on the climb. Cavendish has gone, Ballerini’s gone, Cort’s gone, and Jake Stewart had too stop for a mechanical. There won’t be a repeat of yesterday’s win for Jonathan Milan, either, as he too has been distanced.

40km to go: Here we go then, the riders are on the first climb, Valico La Croce. It’s only a category four, but its average gradient of 6.1% is enough to potentially cause problems

50km to go: Things are heating up in the peloton as they approach the first climb. Teams are battling to be as close to the front as possible, and they are stretched out across the wide road

There are some wet patches on the road from the rain that continues to drizzle lightly. That could make the descents complicated, and a potentially nervous one for the GC contenders trying to stay safe

A sighting of Patrick Lefevere on the roadside. He might not look it, but he’s sure to be pleased with his Remco Evenepoel has started the Giro.

65km to go: The riders will take on the first of the day's two climbs in about 20 kilometres time. We'll at last have some action to report soon, we promise!

Jayco-AlUla certainly seem set to go hard on the final climb. In a pre-stage interview, Michael Matthews revealled that “we’ll be there trying to get rid of as many sprinters as we can, and ride as fast as we can from bottom to top, then assess the situation at the top."

75km to go: The gap is now down to 1-30, as Jayco-AlUla and Alpecin-Deceuninck set the pace in the peloton. One of the interesting things to see in the finale will be whether these teams will attempt to drop some of their sprinting rivals on the clibs coming up, so that Pedersen and Matthews will have less competition in the final sprint

85km to go: The weather’s taken a turn for the worse, and it’s started to rain. It's a light drizzle rather than anything genuinely uncomfortable, but does disrupt what had been mild conditions.

90km to go: Things have gone back into their previous pattern following the intermediate sprint. With 90km to go, the leading duo’s lead is 2-20

All that means Milan retains his lead in the points classification, with the only change in the top ten being Michael Matthews moving up to eighth-place

105km to go: Time for the intermediate sprint! The two riders out front didn’t contest it, with Konychev taking the maximum points ahead of Stojnić. But there was a proper sprint in the peloton, with Mads Pedersen coming out on top ahead of Arne Marit, Michael Matthews and Jonathan Milan Jayco AlUla committed most men to leading out Matthews, but he was outkicked at the line. Nobody was fully committed, but it was a genuine sprint, and not one of those intermediate sprints where the riders jostle for position only to roll over the line.

Of more significance will be which sprinters from the peloton will choose to contest the sprint. Yesterday Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) all gained points, signalling their intent to target the Points Classification. But will any of the surprising riders who were in the mix of the final bunch sprint — including Jonathan Milan, who’s wearing the Maglia Ciclamino — go for them today, or save themselves for the finale?

120km to go: Good news everyone - something might actually happen in the stage soon. There’s an intermediate sprint coming up in about fifteen kilometres time. Which of Alexander Konychev, Veljko Stojnić will take the maximum points? It’s not exactly the most exciting prospect, but we’ll take what we can get on such a slow stage.

The crash yesterday also meant there was a bit of a shake-up in the GC, with some pink jersey contenders being caught out and losing time. UAE Team Emirates were especially unfortunate, with Brandon McNulty and Jay Vine losing 12 and 19 seconds respectively, having both gone so well in the opening time trial the day before. British hopes also took a bit of a hit, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) also losing 19 seconds by finishing in the same group as Vine. Also in that group were: Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) 19 seconds is hardly fatal, especially considering how big the time gaps tend to be at the end of the Giro. But it’s small losses like this that can accumulate during the first week of a Grand Tour which, before you know it, could see you minutes adrift on GC.

145km to go: It’s hardly riveting stuff at the moment at the Giro, but the stage finale promises to be a cracker. There’s a category three and category fur climb in close succession inside the final 40km, which could provide the springboard for attacks from puncheurs, and will prove a test for any sprinter wanting to stay in the peloton and in contention in the event of a bunch sprint.

GROVES DEFENDS HIMSELF AFTER BEING BLAMED FOR STAGE 2 CRASH Nothing happening on the road at the moment, where both the peloton and the two-man break are taking it easy, so let’s reflect on yesterday's controversial finish. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has defended himself after Remco Evenepoel blamed him for the crash that took several riders out of contention in the finale. Evenepoel said the crash occurred because Groves pushed his Soudal-QuickStep teammate Davide Ballerini, and that he himself had to take action not to hit the deck. “It wasn’t a nice manoeuvre,” said Evenepoel yesterday. “I think that was the cause of the crash, so it’s just a pity that it happened in such a nice and easy stage.” But Groves claims there was nothing remarkable about his action, which he says was a normal racing incident. "In sprinting this move happens 100 times and unfortunately yesterday it resulted in a crash," Groves told Cyclingnews. "For me, it was a defensive move against Ballerini to keep myself off the barrier, but unfortunately, as I shoved him with my elbow, he's lost balance and hit the wheel of Cerny turning across the front of the peloton which then causes a chain reaction of events to have the crash in the back." Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was among the riders caught out and unable to sprint, and will hope for another try at the end of today’s stage.

GEORGE FOX BREAKS TIME TRIAL RECORD Away from the Giro, time trialist George Fox has broken the 10-mile road bike competition record in the VTTA London & Home Counties. He Broke Colin Sturgess’ record, which has held since 1988, with a time of 18 minutes and 41 seconds. Fox had been eyeing up the record since surprising himself with a sub-20 minute ride back in 2019, and in the last few months has been targeting is specifically. “It’s been a bit of a project to get it to the point where it’s doable, I’m very happy,” Fox told Cycling Time Trials. “In 2018 I first tried to do a fast 10 on a road bike and did 19-19. It’s been something that I’ve picked up and put down ever since. “In the middle of the winter me and my coach, James Millard, had the idea of what could we do if we applied ourselves. We knew it wouldn’t be easy. When Colin [Sturgess] did 18-48 he went on to become a world champion and was a phenomenal rider. “It was never a case of comparing to his ride. It was more the fact there was a record which using technology and science which we think is theoretically possibly. “That was always the premise that it was breaking a number not comparing to the ride which was done previously. “It has been three or four months of riding the bike that I’ve ridden today pretty consistently. Everything that I’ve done this year so far was ultimately focusing on today. “I didn’t think it was necessarily going to happen the first time on a fast course, I’m glad it has. It was a fast day, the temperature was good, it was not too windy but not a total float and by my own standards I had a really good ride power-wise.” “It was a sense of occasion a little bit for me. It all came together on the right day which doesn’t happen that often in time trialling so it’s nice that it has been done.”