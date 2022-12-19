CW Live: Mark Cavendish reportedly set to sign for Astana; Decathlon launches cargo bike in UK; Zwift Academy winners revealed; Tom Pidcock smashes Sa Calobra KOM; London cycle lane gritting row

Refresh

Father Christmas on two wheels Ever wondered how Father Christmas gets around on his bicycle? Cartoonist Dave Walker has taken a look here, as part of his Odd Bikes series. Walker draws cartoons for my former workplace, the Church Times, so it's always good to know that I'm not the only church world to cycling world crossover out there. New cartoon: Santa's Christmas Bike.See more diagrams from my Odd Bikes series here: https://t.co/6df2qoLXTR pic.twitter.com/fx0mTMRj8hDecember 17, 2022 See more

Southwark Council attacked for apparently favouring cyclists over pedestrians (Image credit: Getty Images) An interesting article in the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab) today, where Southwark Council are accused of "prioritising cyclists over motorists and pedestrians during the cold snap". The contention of the anti-low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) campaigners quoted in the article is that a cycle lane in Dulwich Village was gritted but the pavements weren't, which seems like a strange thing to be angry about. "They have [gritted] the LTNs and they’ve not done the main roads – the area that is most contentious in Dulwich has been completely snow free,” a spokeswoman for Clean Air For All Dulwich, an anti-LTN residents group, told the Telegraph. “Yet on the main roads, even yesterday I saw someone almost slip over, and Dulwich Park is still completely iced over. They seem not to have been bothered at all. “I think they’ve actually just focused on people who can cycle and not cared about people who walk, as it’s been the pavements that have been so dicey.” However, as some people have pointed out on social media, it is mainly roads only that have been gritted, and not pavements anywhere really. Southwark Council actually tried to ward cyclists off riding in bike lanes during the snow/ice frenzy last weekend, so I'm not sure the anti-LTN campaigners have a point. One helpful Twitter user even provided a photo of the controversial cycle lane in question covered in ice. The idea that some councils are now pro-bike and anti-car will be darkly humorous to many of us. “They have [gritted] the LTNs and they haven’t finished the main roads – the most controversial area in Dulwich has been completely snow free,” a spokeswoman for Clean Air For All Dulwich, an anti-LTN residents’ group, told The Telegraph.This is a blatant lie. pic.twitter.com/XlTsTnqH4bDecember 19, 2022 See more Given the cold weather alert over the next few days, we're appealing to cyclists to be safe and think about taking public transport or walking instead, just until the roads and cycleways are clear of ice https://t.co/RF6W4M3Ha5 pic.twitter.com/B06h3J3ms3December 9, 2022 See more

Cycling through an eruption of joy (Image credit: Getty Images) The biggest thing to happen over the weekend obviously wasn't cycling-related - that went instead to Lionel Messi and Argentina, who lifted the World Cup last night. One brave cyclist decided to head through the streets of Buenos Aires moments before Argentina won the penalty shootout against France to decide the final. The results are epic, as I'm sure you will agree. Moments before the last penalty kick, in Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/nPIdYged8TDecember 19, 2022 See more

WiV SunGod (now AT85) to ride Dolan Bikes in 2023 (Image credit: Dolan Bikes) The team formerly known as WiV SunGod, now AT85, will ride Dolan Bikes in 2023, the team and manufacturer have announced this morning. They previously were on Canyons. The British Continental squad have been teasing us with revelations each day through December, which might be the best kind of Advent calendar. On the 19th day of the month, we have discovered what AT85 will be riding next year, and it is the Dolan Ares. The integrated bar and stem and seat post are made by Dolan's sister brand Alpina. Tim Ellison, AT85's principal, said in a statement: "I’m really excited to partner with a top British brand such as Dolan. They have a great heritage in racing, and I only run this team to go racing and winning. "We have had a long and strong relationship with our previous partner so changing brand was a big deal for me, but once we started to test the bike and see what the future holds it became an easy decision. I can’t wait to get started.” Dolan Bikes' founder Terry Dolan said: "We are proud to announce this two-year partnership with AT85. After speaking with Tim earlier this year we were excited about his aspirations and visions for the team. The team will be riding our Ares which has been built with racing in mind. 'We are excited to work with the team to develop some of our new products throughout the year. We look forward to the new season and many victories ahead.”

Tom Pidcock sets new record for Sa Calobra climb on Strava (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock does not know the meaning of off-season. First off, he has still been racing cyclo-cross as riders around him take some time off or build their road cycling base, but now he has been taking KOMs during a training camp. Ineos Grenadiers are currently at their usual Mallorca camp, and Pidcock took the opportunity to storm up the Sa Calobra climb, taking the record on Strava by almost two minutes, setting a time of 22-46. In doing so, he beat other WorldTour pros like Gianni Moscon, Simon Yates and Sebastian Henao. He averaged 24.9km/h on the 9.44km segment, which sees a rider climb 656m at an average of 7%. Not bad. He uploaded his power stats too, which show he held an average of 386 watts for 22 minutes, meaning he was riding a watts per kilogram ratio of 6.7.

ICYMI Alex Morrice and Luca Vergallito win Zwift Academy (Image credit: Zwift) On Sunday, British cyclist Alex Morrice and Italian Luca Vergallito were announced as the winners of the Zwift Academy and will join top-level cycling teams in 2023. The duo were among more than 160,000 riders who participated in this year’s competition, and have now won one-year contracts with Canyon-Sram and Alpecin-Deceuninck respectively. In a statement shared on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for Zwift said: “Alex and Luca distinguished themselves for having exceptional athletic talent, impressive on-bike skills, and the necessary demeanour to learn what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of racing.” This year, Zwift Academy contestants had to complete a baseline ride and eight workouts, testing their threshold power and VO2 max among other performance markers. Ten finalists were then selected, and travelled to Denia, Spain, where they met the team coaches and rode with their future team-mates. Morrice, 22, who competed this year for British team LDN - Brother, said: “It was such a privilege to get to go to Spain and spend a week with the incredible women on Canyon-Sram racing. “Everyone made me feel so welcome and I couldn’t be more excited to race alongside these ladies in 2023 and beyond.”

Decathlon launch e-cargo bike in the UK - could this transform cycling? (Image credit: Decathlon) Cargo bikes are one of the coming things of the cycling world, the machine that might genuinely have more of an impact on reducing car use than any other. Sports super retailers Decathlon have not been slow to get in on the act, with the R500 electric longtail cargo bike being released in the UK just in time for Christmas. If you are thinking about cutting down on car use for economic or environmental reasons then this could be a great family gift. It can reach speeds of up to 25km/h, and can take 2 children and 1 adult or 170 kg of load on top of the bike's weight. The perfect vehicle for a trip to the shops, or to school, or wherever!