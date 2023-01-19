CW Live: Mark Cavendish to start season at Oman; LTNs do not push traffic onto boundary roads;

Refresh

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods do not push significant traffic onto boundary roads, study finds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) reduce the amount of traffic inside their borders while not pushing traffic on to roads around their edges, a new study has found.

The research, published by climate change charity Possible on Thursday (opens in new tab), which was based on traffic count data before and after the installation of 46 LTNs in London, found a reduction in motor traffic within the zones of 32.7% when measured as the median, and a 46.9% drop when calculated as the mean.

66% of the 413 roads inside the LTNs with before-and-after traffic counts reported less than 1,000 motor vehicles a day.

LTNs are zones created by local councils to prevent smaller residential streets being used as cut-throughs by motor vehicles, and are enforced by physical blocks like bollards or planters, or by traffic cameras.

Those opposed to LTNs, many of which were created over the pandemic, have said that the zones push more traffic onto roads around them, so-called boundary roads.

The Possible study says: "LTNs are on average only marginally associated with change in traffic volume on boundary roads. 82 (47%) saw a fall in motor traffic, and 92 (53%) saw an increase."

When measured as a median, the overall average for boundary roads rose by 2.1%, but fell by 1.6% when calculated as a mean.

When the totals were adjusted using Transport for London data for wider traffic changes, to account for factors like the pandemic and differing seasons, boundary roads had an overall mean increase of 0.7% in motor traffic, or 82 vehicles a day on average, hardly the decisive change LTN critics have argued exists.

Prof Rachel Aldred, the director of the University of Westminster’s Active Travel Academy and co-author of the study, said: “The research indicates there has been overall ‘traffic evaporation’ as a result of these schemes, as the mean average reduction in motor traffic on internal roads is around 10 times higher than the mean average increase on boundary roads, adjusting for background trends.

“This suggests that not only do LTNs have substantial benefits inside their boundaries, but they can also contribute to wider traffic reduction goals.”