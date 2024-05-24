Live

Giro d'Italia stage 19 live: Another tough day in the Dolomites

Will Tadej Pogačar look to extend his advantage again?

Tom Davidson
By
last updated

Giro d'Italia stage 19 profile

(Image credit: RCS)

Hello and welcome to another one of our Giro d'Italia live blogs. There are now just three stages left at the race, with two more climbing tests before Sunday's final day in Rome.

The riders have signed on in Mortegliano, and are now poised for the neutral roll-out. 

There's a feeling that today's stage is one for the breakaway. 

Here's how the general classification stands heading into today. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has a pretty much unassailable lead, but there's set to be a good battle for second place, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadeirs) just 22 seconds off Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe). 

Key stage details (all times in BST): 

