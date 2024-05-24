Giro d'Italia stage 19 live: Another tough day in the Dolomites

Hello and welcome to another one of our Giro d'Italia live blogs. There are now just three stages left at the race, with two more climbing tests before Sunday's final day in Rome.
Today's stage is set to be another tough outing in the Dolomites. At 157km, it counts a total elevation gain of 2,850m, and three categorised climbs.
Join me, Tom Davidson, as I bring you blow-by-blow updates from the race. If you'd like to get in touch, you can reach me on X - @t_davidson.
The riders have signed on in Mortegliano, and are now poised for the neutral roll-out.
There's one dropout today: Nick Schultz (Israel-Premier Tech).
There's a feeling that today's stage is one for the breakaway.
So far, five escapees have taken wins at the race: Benjamin Thomas (stage five), Pelayo Sánchez (stage six), Valentin Paret-Peintre (stage 10), Julian Alaphilippe (stage 12) and Georg Steinhauser (stage 17).
Can another rider add their name to that list?
Here's how the general classification stands heading into today. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has a pretty much unassailable lead, but there's set to be a good battle for second place, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadeirs) just 22 seconds off Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe).
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 63:31:18
2. Daniel Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:42
3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +8:04
4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +9:47
5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +10:29
6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +11:10
7. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +12:42
8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +13:33
9. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AIUla, +13:52
10. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +14:44
Key stage details (all times in BST):
Roll-out -12:05
Stage start - 12:10
Expected finish - 16:00
Today's stage isn't the most challenging of this year's race, but after almost three weeks of attrition, the climbs could take their toll on tired legs.
The first categorised ascent, the Passo Duron, comes after 100km, and is wickedly steep – 9.7% average gradient, with ramps at 18%.
The finale isn't quite a mountaintop finish today. The last climb tops out with just over 6km to go, then there's a short downhill and a kick-up before the line. Here's what the final three kilometres look like:
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1