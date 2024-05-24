Giro d'Italia stage 19 live: Another tough day in the Dolomites

(Image credit: RCS)

Hello and welcome to another one of our Giro d'Italia live blogs. There are now just three stages left at the race, with two more climbing tests before Sunday's final day in Rome.

Today's stage is set to be another tough outing in the Dolomites. At 157km, it counts a total elevation gain of 2,850m, and three categorised climbs.

Join me, Tom Davidson, as I bring you blow-by-blow updates from the race. If you'd like to get in touch, you can reach me on X - @t_davidson.