Jonathan Milan sprints to Giro d'Italia stage 13 victory after surviving crosswinds

The Lidl-Trek rider took his third win of the race on flattest day

Jonathan Milan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Jonathan Milan powerfully sprinted to victory on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia, after surviving a tense time in the crosswinds.

The Lidl-Trek rider was among those distanced as the race threatened to be blown apart in the winds on Friday, but came back to win in Cento.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

