Giro d'Italia Live: Race reaches Rome for one final sprint stage; Primož Roglič poised to win the pink jersey

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia. A GC race that had taken a while to come to the boil reached a spectacular conclusion yesterday, as Primož Roglič overturned his deficit from Geraint Thomas to take victory in one of the closest Grand Tour finishes of recent times.
Roglič might have (barring disaster) sealed the pink jersey, but there still plenty to play for in Rome today, with a likely bunch finish providing one last chance for the sprinters — among them Mark Cavendish, in his final ever appearance at the Italian Grand Tour.
Not everyone is in such a jubilant mood, of course. Geraint Thomas especially is still processing his defeat yesterday, but was in a magnanimous mood in a pre-race interview.
‘I didn’t sleep too good, to be honest. It was a bit of a wait at doping control, it took about two and half hours to actually go, and then there was a bit of a transfer to the hotel. But I had a nice meal with the boys, had a beer with them, and just reflected on a really good race for us. The atmosphere we’ve had together, it’s been a really good team spirit all the way through, even though we took some hits with losing guys with crashes and stuff. At the end of the day, I think second is still a result I can be proud of after the year I’ve had.’
Regarding the Giro a a whole, he reflected how 'It was definitely eventful, cold and wet. There was a lot going on, you had to be switched on every day. That’s tiring in itself. I think when I look back, from the end of training camp in December through to the end of February, it was so stop-start, I missed a lot of training there. And obviously the start of the season was halted as well. To just get here in the shape I was, and to finish on the podium, is still a great result.'
When asked whether he’d be up for another Grand Tour in the future, he replied: ‘I dunno, I dunno, we’ll see how it goes. The Worlds would be a nice target at the moment. But I’ll go home and have a bit of downtime with the family first, and go from there.
‘I think it’s gonna be a bit hard, to be honest’, he said when asked what it’ll be like arriving in Rome today. ‘I’m not looking forward to that bit. It will be nice around the Colosseum, with the history and everything, it’s pretty special. As I say, to be on the podium will be a nice way to finish.’
The flag’s just dropped on what is a sunny day in Italy. Though that doesn’t mean the racing will start any time soon —the riders have spent the last three weeks racing through some of the toughest terrain, often in foul weather, so are going to make the most of the relaxed first phase of this ceremonial party stage to Rome.
