Giro d'Italia Live: Stage 15 is a 'mini Il Lombardia'; Bruno Armirail in the pink jersey; Cavendish expected to announce retirement

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Groupama-FDJ at the front of the peloton fulfilling their new duty of defending the pink jersey, after Ineos Grenadiers allowed Bruno Armirail to take it from Geraint Thomas yesterday. The climbing today is tough enough to mean this is the Frenchman's one and only day in pink, but he stands a chance of holding it going into the rest day if the pace remains as calm as it is currently.

148km to go: There’s lots of interest in the King of the Mountains points as the break nears the top. Healy and Rubio were very combative, even rubbing shoulders as they sprinted against each other. Healy came out on top to take the maximum points.

This is turning out to be a much calmer day than it might have been. The weather is milder than it has been for much of the Giro and the rain has held off, and the big gap that’s already formed between the break and the peloton, and the lack of any GC threats in the break, means both groups can afford to take this difficult climb easily.

150km to go: Marcellusi did make it into the break after all despite being dropped by Rubio when they were chasing. But we’re not sure for how long: he’s struggling to stay in the group on the climb.

155km to go: The break is on the climb, and they’re going at a steady pace. No need to rush up it as the peloton have let them have a gap of over six minutes. It’s very relaxed out there. Ballerini has a big smile on his face as he skirts his bidon over a fan with a megaphone on the roadside - he’s from around here, so presumably it’s someone he knows.

160km to go: Rubio is now in the lead group, after his Movistar teammate Rojas dropped back to help him bridge up. There’s no Marcellusi, who was distanced by Rubio, meaning the break is sixteen strong. That could be a significant moment in the race, as Rubio is arguably the strongest climber in the group, and will be among the top candidates for the win should the break survive.

160km to go: We’re approaching the first of the day’s four climbs, Valico di Valcava. It’s a real tough one, too, with a maximum gradient of 17%. Ineos Grenadiers DS Matteo Tosatto said yesterday that he expected a ‘big casino’ on it. ‘I remember in the Tour of Lombardy, it’s a super-hard climb. I think it’s the first very, very steep climb in this Giro.’

Here’s a full list of the riders in the 15-man break. As well as Healy and Velasco, the rest of the group includes: Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Alberto Dainese (DSM), Vincenzo Albanese, Francesco Gavazzi (both EOLO Kometa), Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain-Victorious), Sebastian Berwick, Marco Frigo (both Israel-Premier Tech), Niccolò Bonifazio, Laurens Huys (both Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) and François Bidard (Cofidis). Behind, two more riders are chasing to try and join them: Martin Marcellusi (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and stage 13 winner Einer Rubio (Movistar).

170km to go: Back to the racing, Healy and Velasco have been joined by another 13 riders, and it appears we have our break of the day. The peloton has eased up and the gap is over four minutes already. We’ll run through the full list of riders present shortly.

That's quite the bombshell about Cavendish, but perhaps not something we shouldn’t have seen coming. We’re so used to him bouncing back from setback after setback that at times it has felt like he could go forever. But time is at last catching up on him — in fact, he’s turned 38 today (happy birthday Cav!)

(Image credit: Getty Images) CAVENDISH SET TO ANNOUNCE RETIRMENT Big news coming from Italy about the future of Mark Cavendish. La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the 38-year-old is set to announce his retirement at the end of the 2023 season. It’s understood that he will make the announcement during tomorrow’s rest day at the Giro d’Italia. Having signed for Astana Qazaqstan after a long hunt for a new team during the offseason, the Manxman is currently at the Giro and has been competitive in the bunch sprints, but hasn’t managed to win a stage. He is expected to take part in the Tour de France in July, where he will attempt to win the one stage he needs to break the all-time record for most number of Tour stage wins.

As a ‘mini Il Lombardia’ that features the same hilly terrain in Lombardy that characterises that cycling monument, this could be a fruitful day for whichever puncheurs can get into the break. The climbing could also be hard enough to draw the overall favourites into a GC battle later in the day, but for now it’s all about which stage-hunters can successfully buy a ticket for the lottery by getting themselves in the break.

190km to go: The riders are off and the attacks have been flying. Ben Healy and Simone Velasco are up the road together, and a large chasing group are close behind.