Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: Summit finish awaits at Giro d'Italia as rain lashes down in Trento region

EF have just pulled Richard Carapaz to the side of the road. It looks like they are now completely changing his radio over after it got drenched in the rain. He's been given a new jacket too. Not ideal at all for the Ecuadorian but if they were going to make that change then they needed to get that done now.

The leaders are gradually pulling off their wet weather gear as they push on up the climb. You can now see Darren Rafferty's beautiful Irish champion's jersey that was hidden underneath his black team-issue Rapha rain jacket.

The Bilbao group are 1:41 behind the Van Aert led attackers.

A whopping eight riders in that group are Italian!

18 riders are in that second group.



David Gaudu is in there for Groupama-FDJ, as is Kim Heiduk (Ineos)

The peloton is now almost three mins down on the first group. Wout van Aert has just led the six-men at the head of proceedings onto the Carbonare climb.

Bilbao has sparked a solid counter move there. The Spanish rider has pulled several others into the second group on the road with him, including Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana).

Almost two minutes now for the break as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) tries to jump across.

Ineos have just shared this update on Tarling on X. Keep an eye out for more updates from the team on Tarling's condition later today. Josh Tarling has unfortunately had to abandon the Giro d’Italia following a crash on today’s stage.Our team doctor is with him and he is undergoing further assessment.We will provide an update on his condition as soon as possible.May 27, 2025

The first ascent isn't too tricky. It's a category two climb to Carbonare, with the average gradient sitting at 4.6% across 12. 9 kilometres.

The gap to the breakaway now stands at 1:26 as the leaders get closer to the first climb of the day.

Meanwhile Primož Roglič was very downbeat at the start this morning.



The Slovenian endured a difficult day in the mountains on Sunday and was physically unable to ride his bike during Monday's rest day. Primoz Roglic plays down his GC chances at this Giro d'Italia! 😮 pic.twitter.com/q8i1LQGC6FMay 27, 2025

Hard to know exactly what happened there. Tarling's bike just slid out from underneath him on the wet roads, he then slammed into the barrier at the edge of the roundabout. That looked like a pretty heavy impact so fingers crossed that he's ok.

Confirmation through that Tarling has immediately abandoned the race.

CRASH!



Josh Tarling has gone down hard on a wet roundabout. This does not look good at all for the Welshman.

It was remiss of me to not include Rafferty in that too. The Irishman's teammate, Richard Carapaz, will almost inevitably try and attack Isaac del Toro later.

39 seconds for that group now. It's significant to see both Tarling and Van Aert in there, ready to act as potential satellite riders for when the climbs start arriving later for Egan Bernal and Simon Yates.

The peloton is just passing through Sandrigo, the home of Pippo Pozzato, the former Italian pro. It looks nice, but wet.

188km to go: There is a break now, with 30 seconds. The seven men are: Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost), Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar), Josef Černy (Soudal Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Xabier Zaparren (Q36.5 Pro Cycling. It has not been let go, yet, though.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is one of those up the road. Now, that's exciting.

192km to go: There are a few attackers up the road, including Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Josef Černy (Soudal Quick-Step), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). There are seven of them at the moment, but it's difficult to tell who exactly... Arensman, meanwhile, is still off the back, on quite a tow from an EF Education-EasyPost car.

Small crash in the bunch, with Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) and Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) hitting the deck. Garofoli already has three broken ribs, apparently, so this is not the start to the day he wanted.

Two non-starters to talk you about today: Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis) have both been pulled by their teams. With the weather and the climbing, you can imagine why.

198km to go: Every move is being shut down for now. I think it's going to be one of those days. The rain is incessant, and I would simply stay inside if I was riding today.

On the menu today: the Carbonare (12.9km at 4.9%), Candriai (10.1km at 7.5%), Santa Barbara (12.6km at 8.3%), and then finally the Passo di San Valentino (18.1km at 6.2%). Easy!

There are riders trying to get up the road in the pouring rain, but the rain jackets don't make it particularly easy to identify who... The first climb begins in about 50km, so we have a while until the action proper begins.

And they're off! Kilometre 0 has passed, and that's stage 16 begun.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will be riding today, despite losing time on Sunday's stage 15 - the mountains will be a real test to see whether the Slovenian still has a part to play in this race.