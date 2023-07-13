Tour de France stage 12 LIVE: Roanne to Belleville - en - Beaujolais

Refresh

The riders face another 8 kilometres or so before the stage officially starts.



All of the guys in the leaders jerseys are right up there at the front of the bunch ready for when Christian Prudhomme waves his flag to signal the official start.

Right! Here we go then!



The flag has just dropped and the neutralised start is underway in Roanne.

Overall standings (Image credit: Getty Images) Coming into stage 12, Jonas Vingegaard is still in the yellow jersey of the race leader at the top of the general classification.



Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) is just 17 seconds off the overall lead. The Slovenian is still in the white jersey of the best young rider.



There are bonus seconds on offer on the final climb of today's stage - the Col de la Croix Rosier - so expect to see the UAE Emirates man trying to snatch those towards the close of play today.



Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) is still in third, 2-40 from the race lead.



Sprinters "sick" of finishing runner up to Jasper Philipsen Spare a thought for poor old Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco-AIUla.



After being beaten by Jasper Philipsen once again in Moulins yesterday, the Dutch sprinter told Dutch media he was "sick" of finishing runner up to the Belgian.



He won't get much luck out on the road today either!

Fabio Jakobsen abandons (Image credit: Getty) In case you missed it earlier on this morning, word filtered through that Soudal Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen had abandoned the race.



In case you missed it earlier on this morning, word filtered through that Soudal Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen had abandoned the race.

The Dutch sprinter fell heavily in the bunch sprint last week in Nogaro and had been hampered by injuries sustained in the crash ever since.