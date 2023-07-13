Tour de France stage 12 LIVE: Roanne to Belleville - en - Beaujolais

Good morning all,
Welcome to our coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France from Roanne to Belleville - en - Beaujolais.
On the menu today for the peloton is 168.8 kilometres of hilly terrain with five classified climbs.
It certainly looks like a day for the puncheurs either from the breakaway or from a select group towards the end.
The riders face another 8 kilometres or so before the stage officially starts.
All of the guys in the leaders jerseys are right up there at the front of the bunch ready for when Christian Prudhomme waves his flag to signal the official start.
Right! Here we go then!
The flag has just dropped and the neutralised start is underway in Roanne.
Overall standings
Coming into stage 12, Jonas Vingegaard is still in the yellow jersey of the race leader at the top of the general classification.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) is just 17 seconds off the overall lead. The Slovenian is still in the white jersey of the best young rider.
There are bonus seconds on offer on the final climb of today's stage - the Col de la Croix Rosier - so expect to see the UAE Emirates man trying to snatch those towards the close of play today.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) is still in third, 2-40 from the race lead.
Sprinters "sick" of finishing runner up to Jasper Philipsen
Spare a thought for poor old Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco-AIUla.
After being beaten by Jasper Philipsen once again in Moulins yesterday, the Dutch sprinter told Dutch media he was "sick" of finishing runner up to the Belgian.
He won't get much luck out on the road today either!
Fabio Jakobsen abandons
In case you missed it earlier on this morning, word filtered through that Soudal Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen had abandoned the race.
The Dutch sprinter fell heavily in the bunch sprint last week in Nogaro and had been hampered by injuries sustained in the crash ever since.
Unfortunately, @FabioJakobsen will not start stage 12 of the #TDF2023.Read more about it here and join us in wishing Fabio a speedy recovery: https://t.co/gprrpP3a1MPhoto: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/qHLxT2rZOPJuly 13, 2023
Stage 12 - Roanne > Belleville - en - Beaujolais 168.8 kilometres
Here's a closer look at today's route.
168 kilometres of punchy terrain with five categorised climbs.
It's hard to call any day on the Tour, especially more so in the modern era, but this feels like its got breakaway written all over it.
Tomorrow concludes with a huge summit finish on the hor categorie Grand Colombier, so it's hard to imagine Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar taking lumps out of each other today.
Expect to see some of the world's best puncheurs battling it out from the break today, riders like EF Education-EasyPost's Magnus Cort and Alberto Bettiol, Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal Quick-Step or maybe even Mathieu van der Poel or Wout van Aert.
The latter is kind of unlikely, but you never know,
