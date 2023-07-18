Tour de France stage 16 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar set to battle against the clock; key time trial start times

Refresh

Ahead of today's stage, the Eritrean national road race champion, Awet Aman, rode the ITT course on a single-speed Qhubeka bike. Aman took on the challenge to raise money for the Qhubeka charity, which donates bicycles to children across southern Africa. Today, on Mandela Day, the Tour is celebrating its partnership with Qhubeka.

During his recon ride of the time trial course yesterday, Tadej Pogačar performed a bike change, switching to his road bike for the steep final climb. It is likely that the Slovenian's time trial bike is considerably heavier than his lightweight Colnago V4RS. If he can knock off a few kilograms of weight there, then he has the potential to save a handful of watts and take back crucial seconds. It is unknown if Jonas Vingegaard will also go for a bike change, though he has been spotted on a stripped-back, weight-cutting Cérvelo P5 TT bike. The chances are he'll ride it the whole way.

(Image credit: Getty) If the Côte de Domancy sounds familiar to you, it might be because it was the key climb in the 1980 World Championships, held in Sallanches and won by Frenchman Bernard Hinault. That day, the peloton tackled the climb 20 times, with only 15 riders making it to the finish. The Côte has also featured twice before at the Tour. It made its debut in 2016 in the Sallanches-Megève time trial, and returned to host a Pierre Latour stage win in 2021.

Here's some pre-race reading for you. My colleague Adam Becket, who is on the ground in Combloux today, has been asking the Tour de France peloton what they're expecting from the ITT. "It's not going to be one for the specialists," Stefan Küng told him. "It's going to be more one for the GC contenders."

