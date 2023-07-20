Tour de France stage 18 LIVE: an opportunity for the sprinters on the road to Bourg-en-Bresse

Refresh

175km to go:



The trio of leaders have 1-46 now.



If they don't make it, there's a very real possibility that Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could grab his fifth stage win of the race today.



We haven't had a sprinter as dominant as the Belgian for a very long time indeed.

180km to go:



The break's advantage has already rocketed up.



They've got nearly a minute now but it's obviously an awfully long way to go still.

183km to go:



We've got an initial three man break that have got up the road, although they have just a handful of seconds for now.



Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) have 25 seconds over the chasing main field.

Here we go! We're off and underway! A Soudal Quick-Step rider has just torn up the road almost instantly with an Uno-X rider in hot pursuit.

ICYMI -



Former pro Tommy Voeckler was in trouble yesterday for his part in the incident on the Col de la Loze which saw Jonas Vingegaard and several other riders forced to a standstill.



Voeckler and his motorbike driver have subsequently been suspended from the race for today's stage.

Here's the general classification ahead of today's stage-



1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma in 67-57-51

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 7-35

3. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, at 10-45

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers, at 12-01

5. Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco-AIUla, at 12-19

6. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious, at 12-50

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 13-50

8. Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën, at 16-11

9. Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo-Visma, at 16-49

10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 17-57



Jonas Vingegaard's lead is now pretty unassailable with just two road stages left after today.

Tour de France stage 18 - Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse 185 kilometres (Image credit: ASO) The riders are out on the road and rolling through the neautralised section of today's stage.



It's 16 kilometres in total to the start. The peloton have 12 kilometres left to go before we'll see Christian Prudhomme emerge from the sun roof of the race director's car.



Today's stage is a very flat 185 kilometres between Moûtiers and Bourg-en-Bresse. There are two small categorised climbs to get over, although they are just category four.... nothing compared to what the riders faced yesterday!



It could be a day for the sprinters, or maybe one for a breakaway depending on how things pan out.