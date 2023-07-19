Tommy Voeckler fined after motorbike causes Jonas Vingegaard to stop at Tour de France
France Télévisions pundit and driver fined 500 CHF and suspended for a stage for incident which saw Jumbo-Visma rider unclip
Tommy Voeckler and his motorbike driver have been suspended for one stage of the Tour de France for their part in an incident which held up yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard on the Col de la Loze on Wednesday.
Voeckler, the former Europcar rider, is working at the race as an on-motorbike pundit for France Télévisions, and usually gets close to the action, but not normally too close.
Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard was forced to unclip on stage 17, as Voeckler's motorbike stalled on the climb, blocked the race commissaire's car that was driving in front of the race leader, and caused crowds to mass around the riders.
As a result, the Frenchman and his driver, Joël Chary, are suspended from Thursday's stage 18, and also fined 500 CHF each. The incident happened with 8.4km to go on the stage, at the point of the Col de la Loze where it ramps up to 24%. Fortunately, it did not impact the race greatly, with Vingegaard already gaining time on his rivals.
"I was behind Wilco [Kelderman] and Jonas, and it was a terrible situation," Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Arthur van Dongen said post-stage. "There were a lot of spectators on the road, we were standing for a long time."
"I don't know exactly what happened," Vingegaard explained in his press conference. "I just know there were a lot of vehicles in front of me that I could not pass. I had to stand still for a moment. But then now we made it through, Wilco and me. And then we went on.
"It's very unfortunate that there are problems with the fans. Today, I didn't see there was any problems with the fans. I think it's not nice if it's going to decide a race."
It is not the first time in this year's Tour de France that motorbikes have affected the race action.
On stage 14, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abort an attack for bonus seconds, due to two motorbikes being in the way, thanks to the volume of fans.
The drivers and the passengers - a photographer from L'Équipe and a cameraman from France Télévisions - were fined 500 CHF and suspended from Sunday's stage 15.
The photographer, Bernard Papon, apologised the next day.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'Without bad luck, we will win the Tour de France': Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma prepare for victory
A dominant performance on Wednesday's stage 17 left Jonas Vingegaard seven minutes in front of his nearest rival
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: ‘Today was one of the worst days of my life on the bike’
UAE Team Emirates leader loses more than five minutes on Tour de France queen stage
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'Without bad luck, we will win the Tour de France': Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma prepare for victory
A dominant performance on Wednesday's stage 17 left Jonas Vingegaard seven minutes in front of his nearest rival
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: ‘Today was one of the worst days of my life on the bike’
UAE Team Emirates leader loses more than five minutes on Tour de France queen stage
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I don't take anything I would not give to my daughter' - Jonas Vingegaard defends Tour de France record
Jumbo-Visma rider responds to questions about scepticism over his performances at this year's race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Felix Gall takes stunning stage win in Courchevel on stage 17 of the Tour de France
Austrian conquers the Col de la Loze, Jonas Vingegaard takes more time on Tadej Pogačar in fight for overall victory
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma boss: 'The Tour de France isn't over until Tadej Pogačar is on the bus home'
Jonas Vingegaard and his team remain wary of the threat posed by Pogačar, despite their significant lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
To change bike or not change bike? The question of the day at the Tour de France time trial
Some stuck on their time trial bike throughout stage 16's hilly course - like Jonas Vingegaard, who won - while others opted to change
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
'It's definitely not over' - Tadej Pogačar defiant after Tour de France time trial defeat to Jonas Vingegaard
The UAE Team Emirates rider now trails Jonas Vingegaard by 1-48, but there are still two crucial stages to come
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: ‘I was riding so well, I thought my power meter was over-reading’
Tour de France yellow jersey holder takes big win over Tadej Pogačar in third week time trial
By Vern Pitt • Published