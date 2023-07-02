Tour de France Stage 2 LIVE: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián (208.9km)

Refresh

A puncture for British rider James Shaw who is still riding along on the front flat as his EF team car makes its way up with a new wheel

Matteo Trentin (UAE) has taken a tumble on a roundabout and is in need of a new bike. He's back riding but his team are not easing up at the front so his duties look to be done for the day

The gap has actually gone back out over two minutes as the peloton are, wisely, taking a very cautious approach to the descent, while the lead duo has a clearer run at it. Now into an urban area, there are plenty of wet road markings just waiting to catch someone out

The breakaway duo are on the descent, which could be more difficult than it might have been due to the varying dry-damp-dry of the tarmac

In the rain, Powless goes over the latest summit first, the KOM jersey safely his for at least another day. The gap to the peloton has dropped to 1:50 and is only coming down

Plenty of sprinters now off the back of the marauding peloton, which I'll soon have to call the GC group as it thins out. Good new for Cavendish as the grupetto forms

Boasson Hagen and Powless are almost definitely not going to get anywhere near the finish line ahead of the peloton, but all Powless needs to do is crest the top of the current climb first to ensure another day in the spotty jersey. If he kicks on, there could be a combativity award at the end of the day for Boasson Hagen

Game over for Cavagna as his previous breakaway companions go away from him up the hill. UAE are hammering it on the front of the peloton and Cavendish is once again off the back. There's also been a little off in the middle of the bunch, looks like no one even touched the ground let alone go hurt, thankfully

Teammates Mikkel Bjerg and Matteo Trentin, of UAE Team Emirates, were seen having words at the front of the peloton. The pace then dropped soon afterwards, everything calmed down a bit and Cavendish got back on

Cavendish is slightly off the back on the current climb, measuring his effort perfectly no doubt, ready to get back on during the next descent

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) was on the move briefly then, but the UAE-led peloton had other ideas and he's back in the bunch

Mark Cavendish (Astana) still in touch with the peloton over the crest of the climb. Despite some early climbs, tomorrow should end in a bunch sprint: could it be a record breaking day for Cav?

Wout Van Aert has brought his Jumbo team, in particular leader and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, to the front for the next descent

That's another point for Powless, no celebration this time though. The break's advantage has dropped to 3:34 as UAE continue to drive the front of the peloton

Powless rolls across the line first to take two points in the polka dot competition. He even celebrated

Lunchtime for the peloton while the break is nearly five minutes ahead and still riding as a cooperative trio. Powless has dropped to the back with just over 4km to go to the first KOM of the day

Significant crowds out to wave the riders past, no surprise in a region that's known for its love of cycling

Christope Laporte, in his domestique role at Jumbo-Visma, is making his way back through the cars. Although not laden with bottles, so perhaps it was an intelligence mission (or I missed him having a puncture)

It was a bit scrappy but Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been credited with fourth place

The pace has gone up in the peloton as the sprinters seek the remaining green jersey points... here we go



Boasson Hagen takes maximum points at the Intermediate Sprint as Powless courteously dropped to the back of the trio to let him come through. Good for the cohesion of the group

How far into the stage am I going to get the Yates brothers mixed up and credit the wrong one with leading the Tour? If it hasn't happened already

It's all a bit formulaic at the moment: a break's gone and the GC teams are controlling the peloton. With any luck a bit of crosswind will mix things up

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is back in the white jersey of best young rider, already relegating his newly won National Champion's jersey back to his suitcase. His teammate Adam Yates has opted for a yellow speedsuit, while Simon Yates gets the (questionable) pleasure of wearing the new 'green' jersey on behalf of his twin.

The breakaway is made up of current King of the Mountains Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), veteran Tour rider Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and powerhouse rider Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step). With 184km to go they're over three minutes ahead