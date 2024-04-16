More than just Little Red Wagons, Radio Flyer introduces new line of family-friendly e-bikes

The Flyer Via was developed over two years with in-depth interviews, ride-alongs and surveys and is designed for families on the go

The Radio Flyer Via e-bike
(Image credit: Radio Flyer)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Radio Flyer —yes, that Radio Flyer:  the brand that makes the beloved and original Little Red Wagon®— announced today the latest addition to its growing collection of bikes: the Flyer Via. 

These days, Radio Flyer offers much more than red carts and adorable kid tricycles. Sub-catogorized as Flyer Bikes, Radio Flyer produces a growing collection of bicycles, ranging from balance bikes to adult-sized e-bikes. Part of the Flyer collection, the Via is a step-through cargo bike that was built with whole family use in mind.

