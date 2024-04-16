More than just Little Red Wagons, Radio Flyer introduces new line of family-friendly e-bikes

Radio Flyer —yes, that Radio Flyer: the brand that makes the beloved and original Little Red Wagon®— announced today the latest addition to its growing collection of bikes: the Flyer Via.

These days, Radio Flyer offers much more than red carts and adorable kid tricycles. Sub-catogorized as Flyer Bikes, Radio Flyer produces a growing collection of bicycles, ranging from balance bikes to adult-sized e-bikes. Part of the Flyer collection, the Via is a step-through cargo bike that was built with whole family use in mind.

“The Flyer Via is the first of multiple new bikes joining our Flyer line this year,” said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. “We created [the Via] with families’ needs in mind… helping them replace more car trips with bike rides.”

Radio Flyer said it conducted two-years worth of extensive customer research consisting of in-depth interviews, in-field observations, ride-alongs, surveys and extensive prototype testing to find out what families need and want from a cargo e-bike.

The resulting line of family cargo e-bikes include must-have features such as an integrated rear rack with cargo or child-carrying capacity for up to two kids, integrated lights and a 500-watt motor powered by a UL Certified lithium-ion battery with a range of up to 50 miles. The bike sports Shimano's 7-speed Tourney drivetrain, disc brakes and an integrated LED display on the handlebars.

The Flyer Via line also offers a Pro version, with upgrades such as a 750-watt motor, suspension fork, an 8-speed drivetrain and upgraded LED headlight.

Alongside the Via, Radio Flyer is launching a new line of custom accessories to make the bike suit your specific needs, including:

An XL hauler for maximum storage on the bike

A canopy to protect kids from the elements

Tote bags for transporting cargo

The Via comes in three colors: black, olive green and yellow.

The Flyer Via is available for purchase online starting at $2,199 and is recommended for riders 16 years and older.