'New' cycling funding is the biggest story in UK cycling today, but it's not new and it's not enough

Active Travel England has announced where £300 million for walking, wheeling and cycling will go, but it's a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed

I cycle pretty much every day. That's not always on my road bike in lycra, more often than not it's me pootling around on my pub bike, commuting, going to see friends, or just running quite boring errands. It's when I'm on my trusty single speed, going at 15km/h, that I really see how limited cycling infrastructure is in my home city of Bristol in south west England.

There are cycle lanes that begin and end in the middle of nowhere, inhabited by pedestrians seemingly clueless that there is any segregation at all. The roads force you to contend with fast traffic, and drivers of all sorts of vehicles act like you aren't even there, leaving you to play an elaborate game of 'chicken' with road furniture to avoid being hit.

