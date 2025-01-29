'No more rainbow bands' for US bike brand after UCI agreement ends

Beyond World Championships and winners' jerseys, there are very few places you will spot the famous rainbow bands. That is because they're owned and strictly controlled by the UCI.

However, we have been able, perfectly legitimately, to display them on our bikes thanks to an agreement between cycling's governing body and an iconic US bike brand.

But that agreement has now come to an end.

Based in San Carlos, California, Ritchey produces everything bike, from frames, to wheels to components. Its 'World Championship Series' finishing kit features the rainbow bands – blue, red, black, yellow and green, alongside a 'WCS' logo. No more though.

The agreement between Ritchey and the UCI expired at the end of 2024, and "is not eligible for renewal", said Ritchey on its website.

It explained: "After 30-plus years of a logo synonymous with victories at Union Cycliste International (UCI) World Cup and Championship races, the time has come for Ritchey — in accordance with UCI regulations — to retire the iconic rainbow stripes that dignify world champions in all cycling disciplines.

"The agreement between the UCI and Ritchey to use the world champion stripes expired at the end of 2024 and is not eligible for renewal. Ritchey would like to acknowledge the decades-long partnership and thank the UCI for the use of the celebrated symbol."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ritchey's WCS kit is lightweight, high quality and has always been instantly recognisable thanks to its multi-coloured logo. It's also extremely popular, and there's a good chance plenty of riders reading this piece will have it fitted to a bike in their garage or shed.

It will be harder to spot now though, with Ritchey swapping to a muted set of metallic grey stripes alongside the WCS letters.

The US company, owned by Tom Ritchey, says it is "the start of a new era", adding: "Ritchey has evolved beyond pure racing as our ethos. By retiring the championship colors, we transcend the limitations imposed by a singular focus on competition, while staying true to the elite quality we are known for."

The range features everything from bars to stems, seatposts, saddles and headsets, manufactured in carbon or aluminium. Riders will still be able to use their old WCS kit, resplendent in the world champ's stripes, but if you're particularly fond of it do make sure you look after it, because the replacement will be far less colourful.