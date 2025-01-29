'No more rainbow bands' for US bike brand after UCI agreement ends

Ritchey ditches world champion's stripes after 30-year relationship

Ritchey WCS stem with old and new WCS logo
(Image credit: Ritchey)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Beyond World Championships and winners' jerseys, there are very few places you will spot the famous rainbow bands. That is because they're owned and strictly controlled by the UCI.

However, we have been able, perfectly legitimately, to display them on our bikes thanks to an agreement between cycling's governing body and an iconic US bike brand.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1