Olympic cycling medal reassigned from Great Britain to France 124 years after event

Over a century on, British citizen Lloyd Hildebrand has had his race nationality switched to French

The Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower, several months prior to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A silver medal, won in a track cycling event at the 1900 Olympic Games, has been scored off Great Britain's Olympic tally and reassigned to France. 

Lloyd Hildebrand claimed second in the men's 25km race over a century ago, when he was said to be of British nationality. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

