‘Our brake hoses are not in any way defective’: Campagnolo responds to OPEN recall
The Ekar hydraulic brake hoses are perfectly safe, the issue instead lies with OPEN's "Multistop" inserts, brand says
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Last week, bike manufacturer OPEN Cycle sent out a statement urging consumers to stop using any Ekar-equipped OPEN bicycle immediately and contact a local OPEN dealer to schedule a free repair.
OPEN, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, initiated a voluntary product recall for all its Campagnolo Ekar (opens in new tab)-equipped gravel and road bikes and framesets after finding a potential safety hazard with the hydraulic brakes.
More specifically, the company found the Campagnolo hydraulic disc brake hoses used in the Ekar groupset susceptible to damage by the cable guide —which OPEN calls the Multistop”— at the port where the brake hose enters the OPEN frame’s internal cable routing.
If damaged, the hose may not work properly, limiting rear braking or eliminating it entirely. This issue, OPEN states, concerns only the hydraulic brake hoses from Campagnolo and not that of other manufacturers.
Responding to a Cycling Weekly inquiry, Campagnolo encouraged OPEN customers to adhere to the instructions provided by the recall notice but was keen to clarify the source of the potential safety hazard.
“The recall notices suggest that the recall is due to some deficiency in the Campagnolo hoses. This suggestion is inaccurate. The Campagnolo hoses meet and exceed the requirements of all applicable standards, are not in any way defective, and did not cause this recall,” Campagnolo told Cycling Weekly.
The issue, Campagnolo argues, lies in the so-called “Multistop” inserts used in the recalled frames.
“The cause of the recall is directly related to the “Multistop” inserts used in the recalled frames. These inserts are too narrow, thereby bending the Campagnolo hoses far beyond the limits as specified in Section 4.3 of Campagnolo’s instruction manual,” Campagnolo clarified.
“Campagnolo did not design, manufacture, sell or specify the inserts.”
OPEN has halted all sales and distribution of the recalled product, and its retailers were informed to do the same.
A repair kit is on its way to the retailers, including a newly designed “Multistop” insert for the frame’s cable entry port with a wider entry point.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience but your safety is a top priority,” OPEN said in a statement. “We are conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries…In the meantime, don’t use the bike in its unrepaired condition.”
To request a repair, consumers can contact a local OPEN retailer or OPEN directly by filling in this form (opens in new tab) or calling 877-245-3243.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
WorldTour teams headline the return of Maryland Cycling Classic
EF Education-EasyPost, Trek-Segafredo join Human Powered, L39ION of Los Angeles, Toronto Hustle to make up another international field
By Henry Lord • Published
-
Mark Cavendish takes third at Scheldeprijs, in best result for Astana Qazaqstan
Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck took the win, with DSM’s Sam Welsford grabbing second
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'Don't use the bike': OPEN recalls all of its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped bikes and framesets
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, OPEN Cycle has sent out a recall for all its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped gravel and road bikes.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published