‘Our brake hoses are not in any way defective’: Campagnolo responds to OPEN recall

Last week, bike manufacturer OPEN Cycle sent out a statement urging consumers to stop using any Ekar-equipped OPEN bicycle immediately and contact a local OPEN dealer to schedule a free repair.

OPEN, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, initiated a voluntary product recall for all its Campagnolo Ekar (opens in new tab)-equipped gravel and road bikes and framesets after finding a potential safety hazard with the hydraulic brakes.

More specifically, the company found the Campagnolo hydraulic disc brake hoses used in the Ekar groupset susceptible to damage by the cable guide —which OPEN calls the Multistop”— at the port where the brake hose enters the OPEN frame’s internal cable routing.

If damaged, the hose may not work properly, limiting rear braking or eliminating it entirely. This issue, OPEN states, concerns only the hydraulic brake hoses from Campagnolo and not that of other manufacturers.

Responding to a Cycling Weekly inquiry, Campagnolo encouraged OPEN customers to adhere to the instructions provided by the recall notice but was keen to clarify the source of the potential safety hazard.

“The recall notices suggest that the recall is due to some deficiency in the Campagnolo hoses. This suggestion is inaccurate. The Campagnolo hoses meet and exceed the requirements of all applicable standards, are not in any way defective, and did not cause this recall,” Campagnolo told Cycling Weekly.

The issue, Campagnolo argues, lies in the so-called “Multistop” inserts used in the recalled frames.

“The cause of the recall is directly related to the “Multistop” inserts used in the recalled frames. These inserts are too narrow, thereby bending the Campagnolo hoses far beyond the limits as specified in Section 4.3 of Campagnolo’s instruction manual,” Campagnolo clarified.

“Campagnolo did not design, manufacture, sell or specify the inserts.”

OPEN has halted all sales and distribution of the recalled product, and its retailers were informed to do the same.

A repair kit is on its way to the retailers, including a newly designed “Multistop” insert for the frame’s cable entry port with a wider entry point.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience but your safety is a top priority,” OPEN said in a statement. “We are conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries…In the meantime, don’t use the bike in its unrepaired condition.”

To request a repair, consumers can contact a local OPEN retailer or OPEN directly by filling in this form (opens in new tab) or calling 877-245-3243.