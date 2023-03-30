'Don't use the bike': OPEN recalls all of its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped bikes and framesets
The hydraulic rear brake could fail, posing a potential crash hazard
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
In Cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, OPEN Cycle has sent out a recall for all its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped gravel and road bikes.
OPEN has found that the Campagnolo hydraulic disc brake hoses used in the Ekar groupset are susceptible to damage by the cable guide —which OPEN calls the Multistop”— at the port where the brake hose enters the OPEN frame’s internal cable routing. If damaged, the hose may not work properly and either limit rear braking or eliminate it entirely.
This voluntary recall, published on the OPEN website and sent to its retailers, concerns the following complete bike and frameset models: Open Cycle UP Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar.
Other brands' hydraulic brake hoses appear less susceptible to damage.
OPEN urges consumers to stop using their Ekar-equipped OPEN bicycles immediately, even if there’s no visible damage on the hose, and contact a local OPEN dealer to schedule a free repair.
In a statement, the company’s founders Gerard Vroomen and Andy Kessler say they’ve halted sales and distribution of the recalled product and its retailers were informed to do the same.
A repair kit is on its way to the retailers, consisting of a newly designed “Multistop” insert for the frame’s cable entry port replacement and a replacement hose.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience but your safety is a top priority,” OPEN states. “We are conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries…In the meantime don’t use the bike in its unrepaired condition.”
Consumers are warned not to try to repair the issue themselves and be patient while OPEN distributes the repair kits to its retailers.
To request a repair, consumers can contact a local OPEN retailer or OPEN directly by filling in this form (opens in new tab)or calling 877-245-3243.
Cycling Weekly has reached out to Campagnolo for comment on whether the brake hoses are susceptible to damage on other frames as well. We'll update the story upon response.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Tour of Flanders 2023: Five men and five women to watch on Sunday
Taking a closer look at the favourites ahead of this year's Ronde van Vlaanderen
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Strength in numbers: How Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx have bossed the run-up to Tour of Flanders
The Dutch super-teams are dominating the Classics, making it look easy. With so many options, can they be stopped?
By Adam Becket • Published