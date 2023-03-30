'Don't use the bike': OPEN recalls all of its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped bikes and framesets

In Cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, OPEN Cycle has sent out a recall for all its Campagnolo Ekar-equipped gravel and road bikes.

OPEN has found that the Campagnolo hydraulic disc brake hoses used in the Ekar groupset are susceptible to damage by the cable guide —which OPEN calls the Multistop”— at the port where the brake hose enters the OPEN frame’s internal cable routing. If damaged, the hose may not work properly and either limit rear braking or eliminate it entirely.

This voluntary recall, published on the OPEN website and sent to its retailers, concerns the following complete bike and frameset models: Open Cycle UP Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar.

Other brands' hydraulic brake hoses appear less susceptible to damage.

OPEN urges consumers to stop using their Ekar-equipped OPEN bicycles immediately, even if there’s no visible damage on the hose, and contact a local OPEN dealer to schedule a free repair.

In a statement, the company’s founders Gerard Vroomen and Andy Kessler say they’ve halted sales and distribution of the recalled product and its retailers were informed to do the same.

A repair kit is on its way to the retailers, consisting of a newly designed “Multistop” insert for the frame’s cable entry port replacement and a replacement hose.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience but your safety is a top priority,” OPEN states. “We are conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries…In the meantime don’t use the bike in its unrepaired condition.”

Consumers are warned not to try to repair the issue themselves and be patient while OPEN distributes the repair kits to its retailers.

To request a repair, consumers can contact a local OPEN retailer or OPEN directly by filling in this form (opens in new tab)or calling 877-245-3243.

Cycling Weekly has reached out to Campagnolo for comment on whether the brake hoses are susceptible to damage on other frames as well. We'll update the story upon response.