Overheating leads Ethan Hayter to change skinsuit and helmet during Omnium at Paris Olympics

'I was just getting way too hot,' says GB rider after eighth place finish

Ethan Hayter riding in the Omnium at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Ethan Hayter swapped his skinsuit and helmet during the Omnium at the Paris Olympics, because he was getting "way too hot", he said. 

The Brit, a former world champion in the four-race event, finished eighth inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Thursday, despite winning the elimination race on the night. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

