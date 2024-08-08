Overheating leads Ethan Hayter to change skinsuit and helmet during Omnium at Paris Olympics

Ethan Hayter swapped his skinsuit and helmet during the Omnium at the Paris Olympics, because he was getting "way too hot", he said.

The Brit, a former world champion in the four-race event, finished eighth inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Thursday, despite winning the elimination race on the night.

During the opening two races – the scratch and tempo races – Hayter wore a white helmet with a mirrored visor, and a skinsuit that appeared to have rubberised panels on the forearms and back. He then switched to a yellow and orange helmet, and a lighter fabric skinsuit for the elimination and points races.

"I really didn't feel myself," the 25-year-old said. "We've got special Olympic kit that we roll out every few years, and I was just getting way too hot. Obviously, I'm hot now, still. When you're going really well, you cool off easily and you do everything well. When you're not going well, just everything spirals."

Temperatures inside France's national velodrome have been around 30°C this week, with hot and humid conditions in the capital.

"I changed into a slightly cooler suit, and a helmet I'm used to wearing," Hayter explained. "It's just our normal Lazer helmet. It actually sticks out for the Madison, so we can see each other, but we didn't have a spare one for the Omnium. I think it looks good actually, the yellow. It helps my mum see me in the crowd."

In the time trial, Josh Tarling wore a similar rubberised skinsuit, developed specially for Team GB at the Games, which he said was "fast" but made him "feel like I'm in overshoes".

Hayter struggled in the Omnium, saying afterwards that he "didn't have the acceleration" and "didn't ride it great technically".

"Normally, the Omnium's my forte. In elite Omniums, since Tokyo [Olympics], I've won every single one, to be honest, without blowing my own trumpet. Normally I get better each race. I don't know, I just didn't feel myself," he said. "It was obviously really hard yesterday, going that deep and emotionally as well afterwards to recover."

On Wednesday night, Hayter won silver in the team pursuit, slipping from his saddle in the final lap, but managing to stay upright to finish across the line.

Due to his record in the Omnium, being both a two-time world and European champion, the Brit found himself heavily marked across Thursday's event, which was won by France's Benjamin Thomas.

"I've been the favourite for every Omnium for the last few years. I'm very much used to it. Normally I take the race on and dictate the race, get everyone playing my game, but today I was on the back foot and getting my head kicked," he said. "I definitely didn't want to be passive, that's not my style. Normally, in the Omnium, I take it on and batter everyone's heads in."

Hayter will next ride the Madison, alongside Ollie Wood, but said he is "a little bit" concerned about his performance after his Omnium result. "I'll ride [the Madison] unless I’m ill," he said. "It's unlikely. I should ride."

The Madison will take place on Saturday 10 August at 16:59 UK time.