GB's Emma Finucane takes bronze in keirin at Paris Olympic, NZ's Ellesse Andrews takes gold

Benjamin Thomas of France wins men's omnium as GB's Jack Carlin makes it through to men's sprint semi-final

Emma Finucane
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Great Britain's Emma Finucane took bronze in the women's keirin at the Paris Olympics on Thursday evening, as the Welsh rider was pipped to gold by Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) and Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands).

The 21-year-old, already an Olympic gold medallist in the team sprint, did not have the legs to round Andrews, the world champion in the event, and was overtaken by Van de Wouw at the death.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

