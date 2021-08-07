Patrick Lefevere says he was wrong to make domestic violence comments
The team boss also confirmed Bennett won't race against his season due to injury
By Jonny Long
Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss has admitted he was wrong to make the insensitive domestic violence comments in light of Sam Bennett's return to Bora-Hansgrohe.
"For me [Bennett is] the epitome of mental weakness," Lefevere had written in his weekly Het Nieuwsblad column. "Leaving Bora-Hansgrohe and telling everyone that he was bullied there and thus almost depressed and bankrupt, but fourteen months later he simply returns. It's the same as women returning home after domestic violence."
In his subsequent column one week later, after many in the cycling world criticised his remarks, Lefevere has admitted he shouldn't have said what he did.
"I am not too big to admit that I was wrong in my statements about Sam Bennett," Lefevere said.
>>> Walls and Hayter believe Madison gold was within their grasp before being eclipsed by the Danes at Tokyo Olympics
"My opinion of him remains unchanged, but what I wrote about partner violence in the context of his return to Bora was not appropriate.
"Mea culpa. In the whole discussion around Bennett, I choose my words more carefully from now on and prefer to keep quiet about it."
Lefevere also confirmed that Bennett will not race for Deceuninck - Quick-Step again as the Irishman needs an operation on his knee followed by three to four months of rehba.
"A recent scan showed that he needs an operation on his knee, with a rehabilitation of three to four months. So he will not race for our team anymore," the Belgian boss explained.
“I am very excited about returning to Bora–Hansgrohe. I had six incredible years with this team and I really feel like I grew up as a pro rider during this period. It was a really difficult decision to leave, but I decided I needed to continue my professional and personal development in a new environment," Bennett said upon the announcement earlier in the week of his return to Bora-Hansgrohe.
"While some may have questioned my decision at the time, I believe it is the right move for me to return to Bora-Hansgrohe. I have enjoyed two great years at Deceuninck - Quick-Step, my boyhood dream team, and have continued my development both on and off the bike whilst making lifelong friendships. However, I feel ready to go back home to be the team leader that I want to be, and know Bora-Hansgrohe also wants me to be.”
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Walls and Hayter believe Madison gold was within their grasp before being eclipsed by the Danes at Tokyo Olympics
The British duo helped put on a show as the men's Madison unfurled
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day six
Live updates from the sprints, Keirin and Madison at the Izu Velodrome
By Jonny Long •
-
Walls and Hayter believe Madison gold was within their grasp before being eclipsed by the Danes at Tokyo Olympics
The British duo helped put on a show as the men's Madison unfurled
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day six
Live updates from the sprints, Keirin and Madison at the Izu Velodrome
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo Olympics track cycling round-up: GB silver in men's Madison as Kenny and Carlin progress through Keirin on day six
A scintillating men's Madison was the highlight of the penultimate day
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day five
Live updates from the sprints and Madison at the Izu Velodrome
By Richard Windsor •
-
German Tokyo Olympics coach suspended by UCI until end of the year for racist remarks
Patrick Moster has been suspended until the new year by cycling's governing body
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo Olympics track cycling round-up: GB gold in women's Madison and bronze for Carlin behind Dutch duo on day five
More medals for GB, including the first-ever women's Madison victory, at the Olympic Games
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling day four: First British gold, women's Keirin and more match sprints
Matt Walls nailed the tactics in the Omnium to take Team GB's first gold medal on the track
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ed Clancy's retirement signals end of an era for British team pursuiting
Seven world and three Olympic titles make Clancy the most decorated team pursuiter in history
By Simon Richardson •