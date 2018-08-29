Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run cyclist left pedestrian with life threatening injuries

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have retained the abandoned bike

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist fled the scene having collided with a pedestrian on Tuesday, leaving her with life threatening injuries.

The woman had been trying to cross the road at the time, and Metropolitan Police say that the incident took place at around 5pm on Kingsland High Street, Dalston, east London.

Scotland Yard said the male cyclist fell off his bike, initially stopped, but then remounted and left the scene. Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called at 5.07pm.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, is currently in hospital. Her injuries have been described as ‘life threatening’ and at time of writing officers were still attempting to locate her next-of-kin.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have retained the bike – which was found abandoned in Approach Close, Stoke Newington, north-east London.

Detective Constable Darren Case of the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collisions Investigations Unit commented: “This is a shocking incident as it appears the cyclist involved did not stop to assist the victim or contact the emergency services, instead making off.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you see the cyclist before, during or after the collision? Maybe you are in possession of dashcam footage or filmed the cyclist on your mobile phone as he made off, if you did it is vital that you make contact with us.

“We are also appealing directly to the cyclist along with his friends and family who may know of his whereabouts, the pedestrian has suffered life threatening injuries as a result of this collision and it is important that you do the right thing and make contact with police.”

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874, or call 101 quoting CAD 5837/28 August.