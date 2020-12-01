Christmas gifts 2020: Find the perfect gift for the cyclist in your life

Promotional feature: The products included have paid to be part of this feature

Amp Human

Maximise your training effort, recover faster and extend your threshold with PR Lotion. Amp Human’s revolutionary InnerEdge™ technology unlocks the world’s first and only lotion that delivers the natural electrolyte bicarb to working muscles. Bicarb is a proven performance tool with 40+ years of data and is proven to buffer acid build-up in working muscles during exercise.

PR Lotion is used by Tour de France winners, Ironman champions and Olympians to get more out of training and compete at your highest level. Apply PR Lotion before every workout and go harder, for longer. Starter Kit: £55 + free shipping within the UK.

www.amphuman.co.uk

Garmin

Give the gift of an extra pair of eyes on the road this Christmas. Rearview radar system, Varia™ RTL515, is the perfect gift for helping your loved ones see and be seen on their rides. This rearview radar, with taillight, pairs with an Edge® bike computer, select Garmin wearables or compatible smartphone to provide visual and audible alerts of vehicles approaching from behind up to 140 metres away. Easily mounted to a seatpost with its compact vertical design, the Varia™ RTL515 alerts motorists of the rider’s presence as soon as possible, with daylight visibility up to one mile. It also features multiple modes, including peloton mode, that provides a low-intensity flash that is kind to other cyclists’ eyes when riding in a group. Price £169.99.

www.garmin.com

Velopac

VeloPac Multitube Bandanas

Worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, facemask, balaclava, etc… these versatile windproof seamless microfibre tubes protect from whatever the elements throw at you! Priced £10 each.

VeloPac RidePac

Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclist’s essentials case. Fits most jersey pockets keeping your phone, cards, keys, cash, etc. safe in one handy protective case. From £20 each.

www.velopac.cc

Wolfpack Cross Tyre

All-rounder with maximum control, thanks to its unique rubber compound and revolutionary profile, the Cross offers maximum traction and control, with minimal rolling resistance. The ToGuard rubber compound makes the Cross a good all-rounder for most UK trail centres. It is particularly good as a front tyre combination for an MTB marathon-type race, or as a rear tyre on a more aggressive set up. Directional tread pattern offers excellent grip in muddy conditions. Stiff sidewalls offer good lateral grip under cornering and over rough terrain. The ToGuard compound provides excellent puncture protection and grip over roots or mud. Priced at £44.99.

www.wolfpacktyres.co.uk

Edco Three-4 Wheelset

Be quick on the climbs with this agile and light wheelset. Newly-designed oval profile, optimised for real world riding conditions. The 21mm internal width maximises tyre profile, while at 34mm deep, this makes it stiff and responsive when putting the power down. Tubeless-ready tyres are quick and easy to install with tubeless compatible rims. The shallowest in the new range of wheels, this wheelset is for the ones who love to go uphill fast, but want to win the reduced bunch sprint to the line, or get that new PB on their favourite climb. Priced at £989.

www.edco-wheels.co.uk

Nuasan

Nuasan active bodycare kit is the perfect gift for ethically-minded, fitness fans this Christmas. Natural, sustainable and tailored specifically for active women and men, this fab kit contains Nuasan active body wash, enriched with arnica and magnesium for muscle recovery. The body wash contains Nuasan’s unique active ingredient, L+pH Control, for long-lasting freshness. Also contains peppermint and macroalgae, ensuring you feel and smell great all day. The kit also includes our extra large Nuasan active body wipes, which are plant-based, 100 per cent biodegradable and individually wrapped for on-the-go freshness. Ingredients include L+pH Control for freshness, peppermint for cooling and aloe, bamboo and macroalgae for soothing. A large luxury microfibre sports towel completes the kit. #KeepMovingFeelGreat. Enter code BIKE at the checkout for a special discount and free shipping.

www.nuasan.com

Eyepod Eyewear

Treat yourself to the ultimate in cycling-specific prescription eyewear, with a range of frames and inserts

including polarising, yellow contrast, mirrored revo, aqua night vision and clear lenses. Includes cleaning cloth,

sports band, hard and soft cases. To purchase call: 0844 456 20 20. Prescription lenses: single vision £99; bifocal

£129; varifocal £179.

www.sportsglasses.online

Exposure lights

The Sirius + TraceR MK2 ReAKT pack, is a premium package with high power in a compact front light, punching 850 lumens to push the light up the road ahead to stretch that training ride or for lighting the commute. Combined with an intelligent and extremely lightweight rear light, featuring Ambient Kinetic Technology (ReAKT), enables the light to automatically flare under braking and when entering areas of brighter light, to ensure a constant contrast. Now with peloton mode, the TraceR ReAKT dims automatically when the front of the rider behind is detected making chain gangs even fun.

www.exposurelights.com

Magene

Your first entry-level bike computer – Magene C406 GPS bike computer. Functions include power, cadence, speed, heart rate, slope, distance, altitude, time, lap, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, compatible with a wide variety of training devices, syncing data on Magene Utility and Strava, aerodynamic mount. Features include: GPS; GLONASS; Galileo and BeiDou; customised screen of training data layouts; backlight, with night mode for enhanced tracking and ease of use; 2.5’’ FSTN screen that can be easily seen during any riding conditions; charging 3.5 hours for 30 hours’ battery life; 8M storage capacity; light weight of 8g; IPX6 waterproof.

www.magenefitness.com

Livall

The BH51M NEO is Livall’s award-winning flagship model that has featured on The Gadget Show, thanks to its genuinely useful smart features that are perfect for commuters and leisure cyclists. Features include: Bright front and back LED indicator lights; automatic brake warning lights; a fall detection system which alerts emergency contacts when the rider falls off their bike; windproof microphone for hands-free calling; voice navigation; anti-loss alarm; walkie-talkie (communicate with other Livall riders effortlessly). Priced at £149.99.

www.livall.co.uk

Santini

The best-selling VEGA range for Winter 2021 is better than ever. Designed to wrap you in a warm embrace and to allow you to face even the most challenging weather conditions, VEGA is now a full collection that includes every garment you need for your winter training, from jackets to bib-tights, warmers, and accessories. All VEGA items feature the most advanced POLARTEC® fabrics with added reflectivity for extra visibility on the road in the dark. Wear our layered VEGA system to protect your core on winter training rides and reduce the total number of clothing items you need to own and carry

www.santinisms.co.uk

Cateye

The AMPP 800 is the perfect light to manage all conditions on the road or trails with a wide range of setting and features including the low battery indicator. The new AMPP800 has incredible front and side visibility to ensure that you have the ability to see all around you. The set comes paired with the very effective Rapid X2 Kinetic rear light. A 50 lumen rear light with a built in acceleration sensor for Kinetic Mode that automatically changes the light from Low or Flashing mode, to High Constant mode to perform as a traditional brake light.

www.cateyecycling.co.uk

CamelBak



The best-of-the-best cycling bottle Podium Chill Bottle for delivering cold, consistent cycling hydration. Double-walled construction to keep water cold twice as long as other bottles, the insulated CamelBak Podium® Chill is the best-of-the-best for delivering cold, consistent cycling hydration

www.camelbak.co.uk

The perfect christmas gift

Join our growing list of subscribers and enjoy Cycling Weekly delivered direct to your door 52 times a year. As well as making the perfect stocking filler, you’ll save on the cover price and get your issue before it hits the shops.

www.cyclingweeklysubs.co.uk